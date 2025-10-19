GOLD/FOREX
Eyes in the sky: Pakistan launches new satellite to transform environment

Advanced satellite to boost agriculture, disaster management, and CPEC development

Last updated:
A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Pakistan’s first Hyperspectral Satellite HS-1 launching from China’s Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre (JSLC).
Geo TV Screen grab

Dubai: The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has achieved a historic milestone with the successful launch of Pakistan’s first Hyperspectral Satellite, HS-1, from China’s Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre (JSLC).

The launch was broadcast live from SUPARCO’s Karachi complex on Sunday, with Pakistani scientists and engineers overseeing final preparations.

HS-1 is equipped with advanced hyperspectral imaging technology capable of capturing data across hundreds of narrow spectral bands. This technology will enable precise monitoring of land use, vegetation health, water resources, and urban development, providing critical insights for national planning and resource management.

Satellite mission

The satellite is expected to revolutionise precision agriculture, environmental monitoring, urban planning, and disaster management. By providing high-resolution data, HS-1 will help monitor deforestation, pollution, glacier melting, and identify geological risks along projects such as the China—Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), supporting sustainable infrastructure development.

A SUPARCO spokesperson confirmed that HS-1 has successfully entered orbit. The satellite will undergo in-orbit testing over the next two months before becoming fully operational. Once active, it will join Pakistan’s growing fleet of satellites, including PRSS-1, EO-1, and KS-1, enhancing the nation’s space-based data capabilities.

Self-reliance

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, praised the scientists and technical teams from Pakistan and China for their commitment, professionalism, and exemplary collaboration in making the mission a success.

SUPARCO Chairman Muhammad Yousuf Khan congratulated the nation, noting that the mission reflects Pakistan’s progress toward self-reliance in space technology and underscores long-standing Pakistan—China collaboration in the peaceful use of space.

Food security

HS-1 aligns with Pakistan’s National Space Policy and SUPARCO’s Vision 2047, marking a significant step in positioning the country among emerging global space leaders. Its applications promise to strengthen food security, improve urban planning, and enhance early warning systems for natural disasters, contributing to sustainable national development through science and innovation.

This launch is Pakistan’s third satellite mission in 2025, following the successful deployment of EO-1 in January and KS-1 in July, signalling a new era of advanced space technology and practical applications for the nation, Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement on Sunday. .

A AhmedSenior Reporter
A Ahmed brings more than three decades of experience covering UAE news, the South Asian diaspora, politics, and regional security. He brings sharp focus to the South Asian diaspora, politics, community affairs, and regional security, often through compelling interviews with key figures. With a keen eye for detail and context, Ahmed connects local developments to the wider regional pulse.
Science

