Pakistan’s first astronaut to join China’s space mission

In a historic first, Pakistani astronaut will train and fly alongside Chinese crew
Dubai: China has announced plans to send a Pakistani astronaut to its Tiangong space station, making Pakistan the first foreign country to participate in China’s manned space missions.
The move underscores the growing technological and strategic partnership between the two nations.
According to China’s state news agency Xinhua, the astronaut will join a short-term mission as a payload specialist, conducting scientific experiments designed by Pakistan and assisting in routine space station operations. The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) confirmed that the astronaut will train alongside Chinese crew members as part of the mission’s medium-term cooperation plan.
The development follows a bilateral space cooperation agreement signed in March between Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) and the CMSA. Under the accord, Pakistan’s first manned space mission will be carried out aboard China’s space station.
In a statement at the time, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described the agreement as “another wonderful gesture” by Beijing to deepen collaboration in science and technology. He said Pakistan attached “utmost importance” to advancing space technology and viewed China as its “most reliable and strategic partner.”
Training and selection underway
SUPARCO has already begun shortlisting candidates for the mission. According to Deputy Director General Amjad Ali, around 10 to 15 individuals will be shortlisted, with two finalists sent to China for training lasting six months to a year. One astronaut will ultimately be selected for the mission, expected as early as October 2026, while the other will serve as a backup.
Expanding space cooperation
The initiative marks a milestone in China’s growing international engagement in space. The Tiangong station, launched in 2021, has so far hosted only Chinese astronauts. Welcoming Pakistan into the programme signals Beijing’s intent to internationalize its space presence and foster scientific collaboration with partner nations.
In 2024, Pakistan also joined a Chinese lunar mission by launching a satellite onboard, alongside payloads from the European Space Agency, France, and Italy — further highlighting the country’s expanding role in global space exploration.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox