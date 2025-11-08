Are aliens real? A Nasa astronaut weighs in

Which is where he discovered that the Earth is quite magical too. He recalls his first night in space, when he and his cohorts had prepped the spacecraft for sleep. “We dim lights, darken the cockpit. I noticed flashes of light, and I knew it wasn't thrusters from the rockets. So what was it? Well, when I kind of flipped over and rotated and looked back at the planet. We were passing over Brazil, and the rainforests of Brazil and the amount of electrical activity you saw - lightning just dancing across the sky constantly - I made the observation at that time that if you had never been to Earth, if you were just passing by on a planetary explorative exploration mission, you could come to the incorrect conclusion that the earth is uninhabitable just because of the amount of electrical activity on the planet.”