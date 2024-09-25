An acronym for Space Environment Analog for Training, Engineering, Science, and Technology, SEATEST is an immersive mission-analogous operational atmosphere, according to NASA. In this underwater mission, buoyancy effects and supplemental weights can simulate partial gravity conditions similar to those astronauts will experience on the moon.

Apart from the photo with his SEATEST team mates, Dr Al Neyadi, who is also the first Arab to conduct a spacewalk outside the ISS, shared a video in which he displayed the special spacesuit used for the moonwalk simulation and spoke about the 30ft-deep environment in which the simulation takes place.

A glimpse into moonwalk

Giving a glimpse into his moonwalk simulation training on Santa Catalina Island, Los Angeles, at the University of Southern California’s Wrigley Institute, Dr Al Neyadi explained that astronauts use specialised equipment to simulate spacewalks designed for the lunar surface.

“On the other side of the platform, 30 feet deep, we have an environment ready to simulate the activity of transporting baggage from the spacecraft’s landing site to the astronauts’ habitat,” he said.

To mimic lunar gravity, which is one-sixth of Earth’s gravity, weights are attached to these spacesuits. Dr Al Neyadi highlighted the precision required to ensure safety. “Every step is meticulously planned and executed. Naturally, we focus on every detail during this training to ensure that astronauts’ arrival on the lunar surface is meticulously prepared, leaving no room for chance.”

UAE and Moon mission

He expressed excitement about the training held as part of the Artemis Programme—a NASA-led international initiative aimed at returning humans to the Moon by 2025, with plans for sustainable lunar exploration and eventually sending astronauts to Mars.

“As Emirati astronauts, we’re thrilled to participate in these hands-on trainings,” Dr Al Neyadi said, noting the UAE’s role as the fifth partner in developing the Gateway lunar space station.

The Gateway is a planned lunar space station, part of NASA’s Artemis Programme, that will orbit the Moon and serve as a staging point for missions to the lunar surface and deep space exploration, including future missions to Mars.

The Emirates Airlock is a crucial module being developed by the UAE for the Lunar Gateway, designed to enable astronauts to safely exit the space station for lunar surface missions and spacewalks.

“We are excited to share updates on this training with you as we progress,” added Dr Al Neyadi.

Meanwhile, Salem Humaid Al Marri, director general of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in Dubai, the agency behind the UAE Astronaut Programme and the Emirates Airlock for the Lunar Gateway, conveyed his best wishes to Dr Al Neyadi and posted: “While we are developing the Emirates Airlock as part of the Gateway lunar space station, we continue to prepare Emirati astronauts for future lunar missions and exploration endeavours.”

5 years of ISS mission

The new developments come at a time Hazzaa Al Mansoori, the first Emirati astronaut, marked five years of the country’s manned space mission on Wednesday, September 25.

Al Mansoori made history as the first Emirati astronaut to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2019, where he conducted scientific experiments and shared insights about life in space during his eight-day mission.

Sharing a video about his mission, Al Mansoori posted: “5 years ago, the Zayed Ambition mission launched, marking a significant milestone in a journey envisioned by Sheikh Zayed 50 years ago. We will continue in his footsteps, with generations of Emirati astronauts carrying this legacy forward for years to come.

He said in the video: “On this day five years ago, I went to space to fulfill the Zayed Ambition mission. Yet this ambition began 50 years ago with the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. All I did was follow the path he laid out for us.”

Vivid memories

He recalled saying goodbye to his children, “brother Sultan” and his colleagues on this day, followed by the “exhilarating moment of lift-off.”

“Zayed, your ambition has become reality. Your sons are in space, fulfilling your dream and nurturing it with your passion for science,” he stated.

“Then came the days I spent aboard the ISS, conducting experiments and saw breathtaking views of Earth from space. I remember the unwavering support and profound inspiration from our leaders. You both represent every Emirati and the UAE,” Al Mansoori, referring to the President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

“The impossible is nothing for us; it’s just a word thrown around by small men. After all these years, one of the things that brings me the most joy is witnessing our achievements since this mission from Nora [Al Matrooshi] and Mohammad [Al Mulla] joining the astronaut team

to Sultan accomplishing the longest Arab space mission in history and our MBRSC colleagues’ work on developing the Gateway lunar space station through which the UAE will send the first Arab astronaut to lunar orbit. Today, I address you because among you are future engineers, astronauts and scientists who will carry on this journey--the journey of advancement…the journey of exploration…the journey of Zayed,” Al Mansoori added.

Stronger UAE-US ties in space

The UAE is soaring in its space exploration with strategic partners with the US Space Agency NASA and space agencies of other countries who are leading in the sector. The country’s strong partnership with the US has reinforced during the President’s visit to the US this week. During his meeting with the US President Joe Biden on Monday, the leaders reviewed various aspects of the long standing bilateral ties including in the space sector and expressed their keenness to expand collaboration in these areas.

“We have years of cooperation with our American partners,” the MBRSC said, sharing details of the key programmes in which the UAE and the US work together in space.

“Guided by the leadership of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, our partnership with the USA has led to remarkable milestones. In just a few years, we’ll journey to the Moon and beyond, shaping a future of limitless possibilities,” added Al Marri.