Milestone: Pakistan to launch new satellite from China this month

HS-1 mission marks a major leap in Pakistan’s space ambitions, promising breakthroughs

A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
Dubai: Pakistan is gearing up to launch its first-ever Hyperspectral Satellite (HS-1) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre (JSLC) in China on October 19, the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) announced on Wednesday.

Described as a “transformative milestone” in the country’s national space programme, the launch is set to position Pakistan among a select group of nations capable of deploying hyperspectral imaging satellites, a technology that captures hundreds of narrow spectral bands to detect subtle variations in light, materials, and environmental conditions invisible to the human eye.

A leap forward

According to SUPARCO, the HS-1 mission will usher Pakistan into a new era of advanced space-based applications spanning agriculture, urban development, environmental monitoring, and disaster management.

In the agriculture sector, HS-1’s high-resolution hyperspectral data will revolutionise precision farming, offering detailed insights into crop health, soil moisture, and irrigation patterns. The agency said this technology could boost yield estimation by 15—20 per cent, contributing significantly to national food security.

For urban development, the satellite’s sophisticated sensors will monitor infrastructure growth, land use, and environmental changes. By capturing the unique spectral signatures of man-made structures, HS-1 will support sustainable city planning and efficient resource management.

Critical role

SUPARCO explained that HS-1 will serve as a vital tool for early warning systems and rapid disaster response. Its advanced imaging capabilities will enhance flood prediction, landslide tracking, and geo-hazard assessment, particularly across the Karakoram Highway and northern mountainous regions.

The satellite will also bolster post-disaster assessments, transportation network analysis, and water resource modelling, providing real-time data on floods, earthquakes, deforestation, and land degradation.

Part of an expanding space fleet

HS-1 will join Pakistan’s expanding constellation of remote-sensing satellites, including:

  • PRSS-1, launched in July 2018,

  • EO-1, launched in January 2025, and

  • KS-1, launched in July 2025.

SUPARCO said the new mission aligns with the National Space Policy and the agency’s long-term Vision 2047, which aims to place Pakistan at the forefront of space technology and innovation for sustainable development.

Building momentum

Pakistan’s collaboration with China in space exploration has deepened in recent years. In July 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the successful launch of another remote sensing satellite from China designed to strengthen agricultural monitoring and disaster management.

Earlier, SUPARCO officials said the agency had begun integrating space-based applications into disaster risk management frameworks, reflecting a growing focus on science-driven resilience and international cooperation.

