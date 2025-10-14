Pakistan announces ambitious Islamabad—Murree monorail plan

Project aims to ease travel, promote ecotourism in scenic Murree, popular hill station
Dubai: The Punjab government has announced plan to run an elevated rail to link Islamabad and the popular hill station Murree.
The authority concerned has finalised the feasibility study for the Islamabad—Murree monorail project as Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz pushes for early implementation of the initiative that promises to transform travel between the capital and Pakistan’s most visited hill station in the country.
According to officials, the 40-kilometre route will initially connect Islamabad’s Lake View Park to Pindi Point in Murree. However, the provincial government is now considering extending the line all the way to Islamabad International Airport, providing a direct, fast, and environmentally friendly link for travellers and tourists.
“Yes, our feasibility has been completed, and we are moving toward the procurement process to lay the tracks,” said a senior Punjab government official, adding that most of the line will be elevated and designed to handle Murree’s hilly terrain, Dawn news reported.
Monorail route
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has been personally monitoring progress and has instructed departments to begin groundwork at the earliest. Officials expect construction to start soon and the project to be completed within two years once launched.
The proposed track will run parallel to the old Murree Road, offering a scenic route through forested hills and bypassing frequent road congestion that often hampers tourist travel during peak seasons.
Airport connection
To enhance connectivity, the Punjab government recently held a meeting with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to explore options for linking the monorail with the airport. One proposal involves using the right of way along Srinagar Highway from the airport to Peshawar Mor, followed by an extension toward Lake View Park.
CDA officials have also suggested potential connections with the Margalla or Rawat railway stations. Both sides have agreed to conduct a pre-feasibility study for the airport-to-Lake View Park segment before finalising the route alignment.
Officials said that such a linkage would allow international visitors and delegations to reach central Islamabad and Murree directly within a short travel time, potentially transforming the region’s tourism economy.
Murree: Pakistan’s evergreen hill station
Nestled at an altitude of over 2,200 metres in the foothills of the Himalayas, Murree has long been a favourite retreat for tourists escaping the summer heat. Known for its pine forests, cool climate, and colonial-era charm, it attracts millions of visitors each year.
However, traffic congestion, limited parking, and environmental degradation have become growing concerns. The proposed monorail aims to offer a cleaner, faster, and safer transport alternative — reducing dependence on cars and easing pressure on Murree’s narrow roads.
When completed, the Islamabad—Murree monorail could become one of Pakistan’s most ambitious public transport projects, serving as a model for sustainable tourism infrastructure in the country.
