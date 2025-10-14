Explained: Why Pakistan faces one of its coldest winters this year

A geo-spatial assessment by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) found that roughly 1.2 million hectares of farmland in Punjab, the nation’s agricultural hub, were submerged. Key crops such as rice, cotton, and sugarcane were damaged, and the flooding coincided with the crucial period for planting Rabi crops. Livestock, fodder, machinery, and agricultural tools were destroyed, severely threatening livelihoods and the ability to resume income-generating activities.