According to Geo News and Dawn.com, the move marks the toughest action yet against the radical group , which has repeatedly challenged state authority through violent marches and street agitations. Information Minister Azma Bokhari confirmed to Dawn.com that the decisions specifically targeted the TLP, even though the official statement avoided naming it directly.

The Punjab government said that anyone found inciting violence, spreading hatred, or violating the law would be arrested immediately. Leaders and workers involved in the killing of law enforcement personnel or damaging state property will be tried in anti-terrorism courts (ATCs), while those at the helm of the party will be placed on the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) — a list restricting the movement and activities of individuals suspected of terrorism or sectarian activity.

Officials said the clampdown aims to reinforce “the writ of the state and supremacy of the law” after violent clashes erupted during the TLP’s march from Muridke towards Islamabad earlier this week. The unrest left one police officer martyred, 48 injured, and at least four civilians dead, according to police reports.

The provincial administration will also seize all of the party’s assets and properties, transferring them to the Awqaf Department. All bank accounts and social media handles linked to the group will be frozen or shut down, and its posters, banners, and advertisements banned entirely.

Another major initiative targets undocumented Afghan nationals living in Punjab. Authorities plan to include them in the tax net and build a real-time database of illegal residents. A whistleblower system will be introduced to let citizens confidentially report illegal foreigners, while combing operations will focus on unregistered Afghans and their businesses. Those found violating immigration laws will face deportation under federal policy.

Citizens have been given one month to register all legal firearms at local service centres, while arms dealers will face stock inspections and a freeze on new licences during this period. The province has also asked the federal government to regulate weapons manufacturers and factories to prevent misuse.

In one of the strongest law-and-order moves in recent years, the Punjab government has stiffened penalties for possession of illegal arms, making the offence non-bailable and punishable by up to 14 years in prison and a fine of Rs2 million.

