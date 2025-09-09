Pakistan strikes new oil and gas reserves in Punjab

Pakistan Petroleum Limited describes the discovery as a milestone achievement
Dubai: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has announced a major oil and gas discovery at its Dhok Sultan-03 well in District Attock, Punjab, marking a breakthrough in the country’s ongoing search for domestic energy resources.
This is the company’s second successful find in the Dhok Sultan Block and ranks among the deepest oil discoveries in naturally fractured carbonate formations in the Potwar region.
According to PPL, the well was drilled after extensive geological and geophysical studies, with optimised well design helping overcome drilling challenges, saving both time and cost. Drilling began on January 18, 2025, and reached a depth of 5,815 metres, Dawn news reported.
PPL operates the block with a 75 per cent working interest, while Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL) holds the remaining 25 per cent.
PPL described the discovery as a milestone achievement, highlighting the untapped hydrocarbon potential of the mature Potwar-Kohat sub-basin — long considered a difficult exploration zone. Company officials added that the new reserves could play a vital role in strengthening Pakistan’s energy mix and reducing reliance on imported fuel.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox