Dubai: Illegal petroleum dealers could face up to Dh1 million in fines

The Supreme Council of Energy will cancel permits, close facilities up to six months, revoke licences, and seize, destroy, or re-export non-compliant materials and vehicles per applicable law, with seized vehicles handled under Law No. (23) of 2015. Violators will rectify issues, repair damage, and restore conditions at own expense within deadlines, or face Council intervention plus 25 percent administrative costs, with Council estimates final. All entities will cooperate fully; the Council will delegate via agreements as needed. Existing operators will comply within one year, extendable once by Chairman approval.