Why Basant’s return matters for Punjab’s cultural spirit

The announcement by the Government of Punjab allowing the celebration of Basant in February 2026 marks the return of a festival that has long been woven into the cultural fabric of the region. For centuries, Basant was not merely an event — it was a symbol of joy, artistic expression, and communal harmony. Its absence left a noticeable void, not only in the seasonal calendar but in the collective emotional landscape of Punjab’s people. Now, as the province stands ready to welcome back this vibrant festival, it is worth reflecting on the genesis of Basant, its social meaning, and why its revival matters in today’s Pakistan.