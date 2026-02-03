Lahore Basant returns after 18-year ban: Kites fly again, rooftops booked for millions

Dubai: After nearly two decades of silence in the skies, the colourful whirl of kites is set to return to Lahore , bringing with it excitement, nostalgia and a festive buzz many residents feared they might never witness again.

Basant will be celebrated in Lahore from February 6 to 8 under tight restrictions after the Punjab government lifted the long-standing ban on the festival, according to Dawn. While celebrations remain limited to the provincial capital, authorities have allowed the manufacture of permissible kite-flying material in four additional districts — Faisalabad, Kasur, Multan and Sheikhupura — to meet soaring demand ahead of the much-anticipated comeback.

Historic neighbourhoods such as Mochi Gate and Rang Mahal are once again bursting with colour, crowded markets and rooftop celebrations, according to The Express Tribune. Walls are being painted yellow, lights and searchlights installed for night-time kite flying, and rooftops transformed into festive gathering spots.

Families are turning the occasion into reunions, inviting relatives and friends after years apart. Elder residents are teaching children how to control kites — many youngsters experiencing Basant for the first time in their lives after growing up during the ban years.

Traditional kite makers, whose livelihoods nearly vanished during the long hiatus, say the festival’s return has brought renewed hope and income. Small food vendors across inner Lahore are also seeing a surge in business, selling sweets, snacks and cold drinks late into the night.

Despite soaring prices — with premium kite thread selling for as much as Rs15,000 — enthusiasm remains undimmed. Some families are pooling money together to afford supplies, saying Basant’s return after 18 years is worth every rupee.

Authorities insist safety will remain the priority. Dilapidated rooftops have been barred, loud music and fireworks prohibited, and kite flying restricted near sensitive areas including airports. Law enforcement agencies have been directed to act swiftly against violations, while some neighbourhoods have even organised volunteers to monitor rooftop safety.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.