Basant: The sky belongs to Lahore again

Only those like me who grew up flying kites truly understand it. The thrill of shouting “Bo-kata!”, the sting of cold fingers in January air, the sound of rooftops erupting in celebration when a rival kite fell. It was a year-long sport, but winter was its grand stage. In old Lahore, every child knew how to fly a kite, it wasn’t taught, it was inherited. Just like cricket played in every street, Basant was instinct. A natural-born talent passed down through laughter and scraped knuckles.