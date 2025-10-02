Giant anti-smog guns unleash fine water mist to trap deadly particles
Dubai: Punjab has gone to war with smog. In a scene straight out of science fiction, the government has rolled out giant smog cannons, machines that fire powerful jets of ultrafine mist into the sky to bring down deadly pollutants choking Lahore’s air.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz ordered the deployment after warnings that Punjab’s cities could soon face another catastrophic smog season. Every winter, a toxic blanket of haze traps millions in a gas chamber of their own making, shutting down schools, crippling transport, and filling hospitals with patients struggling to breathe.
Chief Minister Maryam said that Punjab is determined to fight pollution. “This is not just a fight for cleaner skies, it’s a fight for the health and future of our people,” she added.
Each cannon, attached to a massive tanker holding 16,000 litres of water, can spray mist nearly 100 meters into the air. The fine droplets act like tiny magnets, clinging to dangerous dust and particles before dragging them back to the ground.
Officials say the technology could slash rates of asthma, lung infections, and heart problems, giving desperate residents short-term relief from pollution levels that regularly hit “hazardous” on the air quality index.
Already, 15 cannons have been built locally, with another 5 under construction, a sign that Punjab is betting on home-grown innovation to solve a problem that has plagued the province for years.
Current air readings show dangerous levels of pollution in major cities of Punjab including: Lahore, Gujranwala and Faisalabad. With cooler weather approaching, experts warn those figures could soar, turning cities into “gas chambers” if action isn’t taken.
The fog cannon fleet is part of a much larger war on pollution. Punjab has rolled out:
43 new air quality monitoring devices to track pollution in real time.
Strict crackdowns on garbage burning, crop residue fires, and illegal brick kilns.
“Suthra Punjab” (Clean Punjab) squads to sprinkle water, cover dust at construction sites, and improve city cleanliness.
No-smoking zones in all public parks to discourage open-air pollution.
AI-powered monitoring with satellite data and drones, designed to detect pollution surges and automatically trigger preventive measures.Countries like China and India have used similar technology for years to tame their pollution. Now, Punjab is racing to catch up — while adding its own innovations to the mix.
Smog in Lahore is a combination of vehicle emissions, industrial smoke, burning of crop residue, garbage fires, and dust.
These produce dangerous fine particles, nitrogen oxides, and sulfur dioxide.
PM2.5 is especially deadly because the particles are so small they go deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream.
Lahore sits in a basin-like area, and during winter, cooler temperatures and low wind speeds trap pollutants close to the ground.
This “temperature inversion” makes the toxic air linger, creating thick, choking smog that doesn’t disperse quickly.
Smog has been linked to serious health problems in Lahore:
Respiratory illnesses (asthma, bronchitis, lung infections)
Eye irritation and skin problems
Heart disease and stroke risks
Lower immunity and long-term damage to lungs, especially in children
Doctors warn that during smog season, hospital admissions spike—particularly among children and the elderly.
