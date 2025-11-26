Pakistan navy successfully tests anti-ship ballistic missile

Test showcases Pakistan Navy’s indigenous missile capabilities
The Pakistan Navy has successfully conducted a test of an indigenously developed ship-launched anti-ship ballistic missile, the military’s media affairs wing confirmed.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the missile is capable of striking targets both at sea and on land with “high precision.” The system features advanced guidance technology and state-of-the-art manoeuvrability.
“The flight test was witnessed by Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff, along with senior scientists and engineers,” the ISPR said.
The military described the successful launch as “a testament to Pakistan’s technological capabilities and the Navy’s steadfast commitment to safeguarding national interests.”
President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Shamshad Mirza, and other service chiefs extended their congratulations to the participating units and scientists.
The announcement follows a similar milestone by the Pakistan Army earlier this year. On September 30, the Army conducted a training launch of the domestically produced Fatah-4 cruise missile, capable of hitting targets up to 750 kilometres away. According to the ISPR, the missile’s advanced avionics, navigational systems, and terrain-hugging design enable it to evade enemy missile defence systems while maintaining high precision.
