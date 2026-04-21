Trump claims US 'winning' against Iran ahead of 2nd talks in Islamabad — enemy 'confused'

"The enemy is confused, because they get these same Media "reports," and yet they realize their Navy has been completely wiped out, their Air Force has gone onto darker runways, they have no Anti Missile or Anti Airplane Equipment, their former leaders are mostly gone (This has been, in addition to everything else, Regime Change!), and perhaps, most important of all, THE BLOCKADE, which we will not take off until there is a "DEAL," is absolutely destroying Iran."