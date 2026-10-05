US-Iran war: Tehran rejects military solution; Saudi-led coalition backs Yemen offensive against Houthis

Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi made the remarks in Tehran on Sunday (local time), saying that the United States has submitted its views on Iran's proposal through mediators.

He stressed that Iran's proposal is the "seven-day plan" that was presented to the other side by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi in New York late last month.

Gharibabadi said, "The US views are currently being reviewed inside the country through the appropriate channels," adding that whenever Iran's final views are ready, the necessary action will be taken through "appropriate channels."

He added that Iran is simultaneously making the necessary preparations for any other scenario as well, reports Xinhua news agency.