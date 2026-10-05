US-Iran war: Tehran rejects military solution; Saudi-led coalition backs Yemen offensive against Houthis

Strait of Hormuz tensions send tanker costs soaring as oil prices climb
Highlights
Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi made the remarks in Tehran on Sunday (local time), saying that the United States has submitted its views on Iran's proposal through mediators.
He stressed that Iran's proposal is the "seven-day plan" that was presented to the other side by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi in New York late last month.
Gharibabadi said, "The US views are currently being reviewed inside the country through the appropriate channels," adding that whenever Iran's final views are ready, the necessary action will be taken through "appropriate channels."
He added that Iran is simultaneously making the necessary preparations for any other scenario as well, reports Xinhua news agency.
Middle East crude exports rose above pre-war levels on four days in the final week of September, reaching up to 22.5 million bpd, Reuters reported, citing Kpler data. Exports averaged 18 million bpd before the US-Israel war on Iran began.
The rise came despite increased tanker attacks, including incidents in the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Aden.
Iran's oil minister Mohsen Paknejad has resigned and been replaced by the country's top oil executive, the president's office said in a statement on Sunday, amid a blockade on Tehran's oil exports by the United States.
"Following the acceptance of Mohsen Paknejad's resignation, Hamid Bovard", the CEO of the National Iranian Oil Company, "has been appointed as acting Minister of Oil by a decree from the president", said the statement carried by state broadcaster IRIB.
In a news bulletin on the minister's resignation, state television ran an interview with an official from the Iranian presidential office who said Paknejad initially offered his resignation a while ago "due to personal issues" but this was rejected.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had asked Paknejad to continue in his post but was now accepting his departure as the minister had insisted on leaving, the official added.
He said that Pezeshkian "commended his efforts and sincere service" after accepting his decision to quit.
The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen will continue providing operational support to the Yemeni Armed Forces, spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said.
Al-Maliki accused the Houthi militia of attacks and abuses against Yemenis, including forced displacement, starvation and child recruitment.
He also cited Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and threats to vessels in the southern Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandab Strait.
Al-Maliki said Saudi Arabia would continue taking measures to protect its sovereignty and security, while supporting Yemen until its state institutions are restored and threats to maritime navigation are ended.
Oil prices showed mixed movements in early Tokyo trading on Monday, October 5, with Brent crude and Murban rising while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and natural gas edged lower, according to OilPrice.com taken at 8:37 am Tokyo time.
Brent crude was quoted at $102.60 a barrel, up 39 cents, or 0.38%. Murban crude climbed to $110.80, gaining $1.42, or 1.30%. WTI crude, the US benchmark, slipped 2 cents to $91.09, down 0.02%, while natural gas fell 2.4 cents to $3.011, a decline of 0.79%. Oil prices split as Brent tops $102, Murban hits $110 per barrel on Oct. 5, 2026
Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that the strategic Strait of Hormuz will remain "closed" until the US meets seven conditions based on the 14-point June Memorandum of Understanding, as tensions between Tehran and Washington continue to escalate amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran.
Ghalibaf made the remarks in his speech at the Iranian Parliament, saying that the US had recently put forward proposals through a mediator, but that Iran's position remained clear.
Rates for very large crude carriers, or VLCCs, have surged to an unprecedented $1.3 million per day, according to Poten data. The figure is roughly 43 times the level recorded in early January, when the benchmark Middle East Gulf-to-Far East route cost about $30,000 per day. At that rate, freight adds almost $33 to the cost of each barrel of crude — about 27% of its delivered cost, based on Poten’s estimate of Brent crude near $120 per barrel. In January, freight added only about $1.73 per barrel, or roughly 3% of delivered cost. Poten & Partners is a global leader in shipping and commodity brokerage, advisory services, and business intelligence for the energy and maritime industries.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it eliminated a commander in Hamas' military wing and an operative from the group's observation unit in separate strikes in the Khan Younis area of the Gaza Strip.
In a statement on Telegram, the IDF said it struck the Khan Younis area earlier on Sunday and eliminated Muad Gamal Abu Nuseira, a commander in Hamas' military wing.
"Earlier today (Sunday), the IDF struck in the Khan Younis area in the Gaza Strip and eliminated Muad Gamal Abu Nuseira, a commander in Hamas’ military wing," the IDF said.
It stated that in a separate strike on Saturday, it eliminated Mahmoud Ibrahim Dib Alyan, whom it described as a "terrorist" in Hamas' observation unit.
The Pentagon confirmed reports that the US has withdrawn all B-1 bomber planes from Royal Air Force Fairford, the UK airbase where a suspicious incident triggered nearby evacuations.
A statement from a Pentagon official said "we can acknowledge now that all US bombers that were deployed to RAF Fairford have re-deployed to their home stations in the United States."
The statement noted that "operational security precluded us from confirming the movement of our assets and forces in real-time."
Police were called to the base in southwest England last Sunday after a local farmer reported a group of men with several vans engaged in "suspicious" activity.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has reported an incident about 60 nautical miles south of Al Mukha, Yemen, involving a tanker that sighted multiple explosions nearby.
The vessel’s crew are safe, and no environmental damage has been reported, UKMTO said. Authorities are investigating the incident, with no further details immediately available.
UKMTO has urged vessels operating in the area to exercise caution and remain alert to any suspicious activity.
Day 219: Trump weighs ‘easy or hard’ option as Iran holds firm
Day 218: Iran's IRGC warns US of 'more lethal' response
Day 217: US sends 9,000 more troops, third carrier to Middle East
Day 216: US sends 9,000 more troops, third carrier to Mid-East
Day 215: Iran says received US response to its proposal to end war
Day 214: Iran threatens strikes as it awaits US response to Hormuz plan
Day 213: Iran supreme leader says US will be forced out of Middle East
Day 212: Trump expects talks with Iran to resume in coming week
Day 211: US military activity surges around Strait of Hormuz