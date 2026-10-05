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US-Iran war: Tehran rejects military solution; Saudi-led coalition backs Yemen offensive against Houthis

Strait of Hormuz tensions send tanker costs soaring as oil prices climb

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Gulf News Report
Donald TrumpSaudi ArabiaIsraelYemenUS-Israel-Iran warhouthis
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Hormuz tensions escalate with soaring tanker costs
Hormuz tensions escalate with soaring tanker costs
Iran says the Strait of Hormuz will remain “closed” until the US meets seven conditions, while Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says there is “no military solution” to the conflict. The Pentagon confirmed that all US B-1 bombers have been withdrawn from RAF Fairford following a security incident nearby. UKMTO also reported that a tanker was struck in the Strait of Hormuz, while another vessel off Yemen reported multiple explosions. Meanwhile, Middle East oil exports excluding Iran rose above pre-war levels last week despite attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, according to maritime tracking firm Kpler. Brent crude topped $102 a barrel and Murban reached $110 as oil prices climbed. Follow all the latest developments here:

Highlights

Iran reviewing US response to 7-day ceasefire plan

Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi made the remarks in Tehran on Sunday (local time), saying that the United States has submitted its views on Iran's proposal through mediators.

He stressed that Iran's proposal is the "seven-day plan" that was presented to the other side by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi in New York late last month.

Gharibabadi said, "The US views are currently being reviewed inside the country through the appropriate channels," adding that whenever Iran's final views are ready, the necessary action will be taken through "appropriate channels."

He added that Iran is simultaneously making the necessary preparations for any other scenario as well, reports Xinhua news agency.

Mideast oil exports exceeded pre-Iran war levels: Kpler data

Middle East crude exports rose above pre-war levels on four days in the final week of September, reaching up to 22.5 million bpd, Reuters reported, citing Kpler data. Exports averaged 18 million bpd before the US-Israel war on Iran began.

The rise came despite increased tanker attacks, including incidents in the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Aden.

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Iranian oil minister quits, replaced by oil executive: Presidency

Iran's oil minister Mohsen Paknejad has resigned and been replaced by the country's top oil executive, the president's office said in a statement on Sunday, amid a blockade on Tehran's oil exports by the United States.

"Following the acceptance of Mohsen Paknejad's resignation, Hamid Bovard", the CEO of the National Iranian Oil Company, "has been appointed as acting Minister of Oil by a decree from the president", said the statement carried by state broadcaster IRIB.

In a news bulletin on the minister's resignation, state television ran an interview with an official from the Iranian presidential office who said Paknejad initially offered his resignation a while ago "due to personal issues" but this was rejected.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had asked Paknejad to continue in his post but was now accepting his departure as the minister had insisted on leaving, the official added.

He said that Pezeshkian "commended his efforts and sincere service" after accepting his decision to quit.

Saudi-led coalition reaffirms support for Yemen government

The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen will continue providing operational support to the Yemeni Armed Forces, spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said.

Al-Maliki accused the Houthi militia of attacks and abuses against Yemenis, including forced displacement, starvation and child recruitment.

He also cited Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and threats to vessels in the southern Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandab Strait.

Al-Maliki said Saudi Arabia would continue taking measures to protect its sovereignty and security, while supporting Yemen until its state institutions are restored and threats to maritime navigation are ended.

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Oil prices diverge as Brent tops $102, Murban hits $110

Oil prices showed mixed movements in early Tokyo trading on Monday, October 5, with Brent crude and Murban rising while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and natural gas edged lower, according to OilPrice.com taken at 8:37 am Tokyo time.

Brent crude was quoted at $102.60 a barrel, up 39 cents, or 0.38%. Murban crude climbed to $110.80, gaining $1.42, or 1.30%. WTI crude, the US benchmark, slipped 2 cents to $91.09, down 0.02%, while natural gas fell 2.4 cents to $3.011, a decline of 0.79%. Oil prices split as Brent tops $102, Murban hits $110 per barrel on Oct. 5, 2026

‘Era of wasting time over’: Ghalibaf on closed Hormuz

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that the strategic Strait of Hormuz will remain "closed" until the US meets seven conditions based on the 14-point June Memorandum of Understanding, as tensions between Tehran and Washington continue to escalate amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran.

Ghalibaf made the remarks in his speech at the Iranian Parliament, saying that the US had recently put forward proposals through a mediator, but that Iran's position remained clear.

Tanker costs soar 43-fold as Hormuz tensions grow

Rates for very large crude carriers, or VLCCs, have surged to an unprecedented $1.3 million per day, according to Poten data. The figure is roughly 43 times the level recorded in early January, when the benchmark Middle East Gulf-to-Far East route cost about $30,000 per day. At that rate, freight adds almost $33 to the cost of each barrel of crude — about 27% of its delivered cost, based on Poten’s estimate of Brent crude near $120 per barrel. In January, freight added only about $1.73 per barrel, or roughly 3% of delivered cost. Poten & Partners is a global leader in shipping and commodity brokerage, advisory services, and business intelligence for the energy and maritime industries.

IDF says Hamas commander, operative killed in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it eliminated a commander in Hamas' military wing and an operative from the group's observation unit in separate strikes in the Khan Younis area of the Gaza Strip.

In a statement on Telegram, the IDF said it struck the Khan Younis area earlier on Sunday and eliminated Muad Gamal Abu Nuseira, a commander in Hamas' military wing.

"Earlier today (Sunday), the IDF struck in the Khan Younis area in the Gaza Strip and eliminated Muad Gamal Abu Nuseira, a commander in Hamas’ military wing," the IDF said.

It stated that in a separate strike on Saturday, it eliminated Mahmoud Ibrahim Dib Alyan, whom it described as a "terrorist" in Hamas' observation unit.

US withdraws all bomber planes from UK airbase: Pentagon

The Pentagon confirmed reports that the US has withdrawn all B-1 bomber planes from Royal Air Force Fairford, the UK airbase where a suspicious incident triggered nearby evacuations.

A statement from a Pentagon official said "we can acknowledge now that all US bombers that were deployed to RAF Fairford have re-deployed to their home stations in the United States."

The statement noted that "operational security precluded us from confirming the movement of our assets and forces in real-time."

Police were called to the base in southwest England last Sunday after a local farmer reported a group of men with several vans engaged in "suspicious" activity.

Multiple explosions reported near tanker off Yemen

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has reported an incident about 60 nautical miles south of Al Mukha, Yemen, involving a tanker that sighted multiple explosions nearby.

The vessel’s crew are safe, and no environmental damage has been reported, UKMTO said. Authorities are investigating the incident, with no further details immediately available.

UKMTO has urged vessels operating in the area to exercise caution and remain alert to any suspicious activity.

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Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor ; Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor ; Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor ; Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor and Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor

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