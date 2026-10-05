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IDF says it eliminated Hamas commander, observation unit operative in Gaza

IDF eliminates Hamas commander in Gaza strikes targeting key operatives

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ANI
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Telegram, the IDF said it struck the Khan Younis area earlier on Sunday and eliminated Muad Gamal Abu Nuseira, a commander in Hamas' military wing.
Telegram, the IDF said it struck the Khan Younis area earlier on Sunday and eliminated Muad Gamal Abu Nuseira, a commander in Hamas' military wing.
Representative Image (Photo/@IDF)

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday (local time) said that it eliminated a commander in Hamas' military wing and an operative from the group's observation unit in separate strikes in the Khan Younis area of the Gaza Strip.

In a statement on Telegram, the IDF said it struck the Khan Younis area earlier on Sunday and eliminated Muad Gamal Abu Nuseira, a commander in Hamas' military wing.

"Earlier today (Sunday), the IDF struck in the Khan Younis area in the Gaza Strip and eliminated Muad Gamal Abu Nuseira, a commander in Hamas’ military wing," the IDF said.

It stated that in a separate strike on Saturday, it eliminated Mahmoud Ibrahim Dib Alyan, whom it described as a "terrorist" in Hamas' observation unit.

"Yesterday (Saturday), in an additional strike, the IDF eliminated Mahmoud Ibrahim Dib Alyan, a terrorist in Hamas’ observation unit," the statement read.

According to the IDF, Alyan was recently identified as advancing activities against IDF troops in the area of the Yellow Line and working to restore Hamas' capabilities, which it said was in systematic violation of the ceasefire agreement.

"Recently, the terrorist was identified advancing terrorist activities against IDF troops in the area of the Yellow Line and working to restore Hamas’ capabilities, in systematic violation of the ceasefire agreement. The terrorist was eliminated in an aerial strike," the IDF said.

The IDF said steps were taken before the strikes to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

The IDF added that troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and would continue operations against what it described as immediate threats.

"IDF troops under the Southern Command are deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," the statement said.

Earlier, the IDF said it had also struck in the Khan Younis area and eliminated Saqr Nabil Musa Qaisi, whom it described as a Nukhba operative in Hamas.

The IDF said Qaisi had infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7 massacre and alleged that he also served as director of the Turkish organisation Deniz Feneri, which presents itself as a humanitarian aid organisation.

The IDF further alleged that Qaisi worked to employ militants and provide financial support to Hamas operatives through his role in the organisation.

The IDF described the alleged activity as an exploitation of the humanitarian sphere to support Hamas' military activities.

The IDF said Qaisi had advanced activities against its troops and Israeli civilians during the war and had worked to restore Hamas' capabilities, which it described as a violation of the ceasefire.

The IDF said it continues to focus efforts on disrupting financing capabilities supporting Hamas' military activities.

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