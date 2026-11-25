Police announce new truck route via Exit 110 and four black points for violators.
Umm Al Quwain: Truck drivers heading to Umm Al Thuoob Industrial Area will face a Dh1,000 fine and four black traffic points if they use prohibited roads or restricted entrances, Umm Al Quwain Police have warned, as a new traffic arrangement comes into effect on December 1, 2026.
Explaining the penalties, Umm Al Quwain Police said the violation falls under Article 10 of the Traffic Violations Regulations, which prohibits heavy vehicles from driving on or entering roads and areas where their movement is restricted. The penalty is a Dh1,000 fine and four black traffic points.
The warning comes as police close the entrance opposite Exit 103 on Highway 311 to heavy vehicles, requiring truck drivers to follow a designated alternative route to reach Umm Al Thuoob Industrial Area.
The General Command of Umm Al Quwain Police, through its Traffic and Patrols Department, announced the new traffic arrangement in a public advisory issued under the Ministry of Interior.
Under the revised arrangement, trucks will no longer be permitted to use the entrance opposite Exit 103. Instead, drivers travelling along Highway 311 must continue to Exit 110 and take the return route towards Umm Al Quwain.
They can then access Umm Al Thuoob Industrial Area through the designated entrance to the Free Trade Zone.
Police have installed a 'No Trucks' sign at the closed entrance, along with a traffic surveillance camera to monitor compliance with the new restriction.
Authorities warned that drivers who fail to comply with the new traffic arrangement will face legal action and penalties under applicable UAE traffic laws and regulations.
The Traffic and Patrols Department has urged heavy vehicle drivers to pay attention to road signs and use the designated alternative route.
The measure aims to regulate heavy vehicle movements, improve road safety and ensure smoother traffic flow in the surrounding area.