Explaining the penalties, Umm Al Quwain Police said the violation falls under Article 10 of the Traffic Violations Regulations, which prohibits heavy vehicles from driving on or entering roads and areas where their movement is restricted. The penalty is a Dh1,000 fine and four black traffic points.

Under the revised arrangement, trucks will no longer be permitted to use the entrance opposite Exit 103. Instead, drivers travelling along Highway 311 must continue to Exit 110 and take the return route towards Umm Al Quwain.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.