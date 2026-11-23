Truck drivers must use exit 110 after the entrance opposite exit 103 closes.
Umm Al Quwain : Truck drivers heading to Umm Al Thuoob Industrial Area in Umm Al Quwain will have to use a designated alternative route from December 1, 2026, as police close the entrance opposite Exit 103 to heavy vehicles.
The General Command of Umm Al Quwain Police, through its Traffic and Patrols Department, announced the new traffic arrangement in a public advisory issued under the Ministry of Interior.
Under the changes, trucks will no longer be allowed to use the entrance opposite Exit 103 on Highway 311, and drivers must follow the alternative route to reach the industrial area.
Truck drivers travelling along Highway 311 must continue past Exit 103 and proceed to Exit 110, where they can take the return route towards Umm Al Quwain.
They can then access Umm Al Thuoob Industrial Area through the designated entrance to the Free Trade Zone.
Police have installed a 'No Trucks' sign at the closed entrance, along with a traffic surveillance camera to monitor compliance with the new restriction.
Police warned that truck drivers who fail to comply with the new restriction will be subject to legal action and penalties under applicable UAE traffic laws and regulations.
The Traffic and Patrols Department has urged heavy vehicle drivers to follow the road signs and use the designated alternative route.
The measure is aimed at regulating truck movements and supporting safer, smoother traffic flow in the area.