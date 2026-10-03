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Iran's IRGC warns US of 'more lethal' response as Houthi missile debris injures Saudi resident

USS Theodore Roosevelt heads to Middle East as US builds up forces near Iran

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter and Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
iran nuclear programmeIsraelIranIran Israel conflictUS-Israel-Iran warus-israelus-iranStrait of Hormuz
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The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
AFP
Tensions are rising across the Gulf as Saudi Arabia reports fresh Houthi attacks and Iran warns of a bigger, more lethal response to any threat. Saudi Civil Defense said debris from an intercepted ballistic missile injured a resident in Asir, a day after a Houthi projectile hit a school in Najran. The Houthis say Saudi forces have carried out 1,350 strikes on their areas since Yemen's civil war reignited. Meanwhile, Iran's IRGC says it is ready to strike harder than its October 2024 missile attack on Israel as the US sends more warships toward the region. Follow our live coverage for the latest.

Highlights

Saudi Arabia intercepts three Houthi missiles

The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles launched by Yemen's Houthis toward Khamis Mushait, in southern Saudi Arabia's Asir region. Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Malki announced the interceptions but did not mention any casualties or damage.

Oil prices fall after Europe agrees to release diesel reserves

Oil prices settled lower on Friday after European leaders agreed to a request by US President Donald Trump to release diesel from their reserves in an effort to lower prices and reduce reliance on US fuel imports.

Brent crude futures fell 6 cents, or 0.06 percent, to settle at US$102.25 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped $1.76, or 1.90 percent, to $91.11 a barrel.

For the week, Brent gained 0.11 percent, while WTI declined 1.6 percent.

Missile debris injures resident in Saudi Arabia's Asir

Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense said falling debris from an intercepted ballistic missile injured one resident in Ahad Rafidah Governorate, in the southern Asir region. In a post on X, the authority said the debris also damaged a prayer room inside a building, as well as several vehicles.

Houthi projectile strikes school in Saudi Arabia’s Najran

Saudi Civil Defence teams in Najran responded on Friday after a hostile projectile launched by the Houthi militia struck a school, causing material damage, an official spokesperson said.

The Civil Defence authorities said standard procedures for dealing with such incidents were carried out.

Trump weighs US ground troops in Iran after midterms: reports

Trump is considering putting US boots on the ground in Iran after the November midterms, because he feels he has "nothing to lose," per initial reports citing US officials.

A third US aircraft carrier and a second Marine expeditionary landing unit with more than 2,000 Marines are already heading to the region, which would bring the total to three carriers and two amphibious groups around Iran by November.

Houthis say Saudi forces launched 94 strikes in Yemen in 24 hours

Yemen's Houthis said on Friday that Saudi forces launched 94 strikes against areas under their control in the past 24 hours, as the pro-Iran group and the Riyadh-backed government clash in the country's revived civil war.

The group said that the number of Saudi strikes on its positions had reached 1,350 since the start of the renewed fighting, saying they targeted areas across Houthi-held Yemen.

Iran threatens ‘more lethal’ response to US

Iran’s IRGC is now warning it is fully prepared “with its finger on the trigger” to respond “decisively, immediately, painfully and more lethally than Operation True Promise II” to any US or regional threat, aggression or miscalculation, saying it has comprehensive intelligence on U.S. and Israeli assets and positions, per Mehr News.

Operation True Promise II was Iran’s October 2024 ballistic missile attack on Israel, when Tehran launched around 200 missiles. The IRGC is now explicitly warning that any new confrontation could bring a response even larger and more lethal than that attack.

The warning comes as the US deploys the USS Theodore Roosevelt and Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group toward the Middle East, potentially bringing three US carrier strike groups and two Amphibious Ready Groups near Iran by the end of November.

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