Iran's IRGC warns US of 'more lethal' response as Houthi missile debris injures Saudi resident

USS Theodore Roosevelt heads to Middle East as US builds up forces near Iran
Highlights
The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles launched by Yemen's Houthis toward Khamis Mushait, in southern Saudi Arabia's Asir region. Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Malki announced the interceptions but did not mention any casualties or damage.
Oil prices settled lower on Friday after European leaders agreed to a request by US President Donald Trump to release diesel from their reserves in an effort to lower prices and reduce reliance on US fuel imports.
Brent crude futures fell 6 cents, or 0.06 percent, to settle at US$102.25 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped $1.76, or 1.90 percent, to $91.11 a barrel.
For the week, Brent gained 0.11 percent, while WTI declined 1.6 percent.
Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense said falling debris from an intercepted ballistic missile injured one resident in Ahad Rafidah Governorate, in the southern Asir region. In a post on X, the authority said the debris also damaged a prayer room inside a building, as well as several vehicles.
Saudi Civil Defence teams in Najran responded on Friday after a hostile projectile launched by the Houthi militia struck a school, causing material damage, an official spokesperson said.
The Civil Defence authorities said standard procedures for dealing with such incidents were carried out.
Trump is considering putting US boots on the ground in Iran after the November midterms, because he feels he has "nothing to lose," per initial reports citing US officials.
A third US aircraft carrier and a second Marine expeditionary landing unit with more than 2,000 Marines are already heading to the region, which would bring the total to three carriers and two amphibious groups around Iran by November.
Yemen's Houthis said on Friday that Saudi forces launched 94 strikes against areas under their control in the past 24 hours, as the pro-Iran group and the Riyadh-backed government clash in the country's revived civil war.
The group said that the number of Saudi strikes on its positions had reached 1,350 since the start of the renewed fighting, saying they targeted areas across Houthi-held Yemen.
Iran’s IRGC is now warning it is fully prepared “with its finger on the trigger” to respond “decisively, immediately, painfully and more lethally than Operation True Promise II” to any US or regional threat, aggression or miscalculation, saying it has comprehensive intelligence on U.S. and Israeli assets and positions, per Mehr News.
Operation True Promise II was Iran’s October 2024 ballistic missile attack on Israel, when Tehran launched around 200 missiles. The IRGC is now explicitly warning that any new confrontation could bring a response even larger and more lethal than that attack.
The warning comes as the US deploys the USS Theodore Roosevelt and Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group toward the Middle East, potentially bringing three US carrier strike groups and two Amphibious Ready Groups near Iran by the end of November.
Day 217: US sends 9,000 more troops, third carrier to Middle East
Day 216: US sends 9,000 more troops, third carrier to Mid-East
Day 215: Iran says received US response to its proposal to end war
Day 214: Iran threatens strikes as it awaits US response to Hormuz plan
Day 213: Iran supreme leader says US will be forced out of Middle East
Day 212: Trump expects talks with Iran to resume in coming week
Day 211: US military activity surges around Strait of Hormuz