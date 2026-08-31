Trump doubles down on Iran: ‘They cannot have a nuclear weapon’ as 6-month war flares again

Trump claims Iran’s military is ‘gone’ even as missile exchanges rattle energy routes
US President Donald Trump has again drawn a hard red line over Iran’s nuclear ambitions, warning that Tehran “cannot have a nuclear weapon” as the six-month US-Iran war enters a new phase.
Speaking to Fox News’ Sunday Night in America, and reposted by the White House' RapidResponse47 social media account, Trump portrayed Iran as an enduring threat to the region, arguing that allowing Tehran to acquire a nuclear weapon would carry consequences far beyond the Middle East.
“Iran is a number one leading state sponsor of terror. You've heard that many times, in the whole world. They cannot have a nuclear weapon.”
Trump added: “I have numerous people say, ‘Well, did you have to do it?’ And then I say, ‘Do you think it's okay for Iran to have a nuclear weapon?’ A nuclear weapon is massive destruction, you know, take what you see and multiply times a hundred.”
The US leader also said months of US pressure had badly hit Iran’s military leaders and forces, while sending its economy into a deep slump.
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“(But) we're doing a great job. The blockade has been unbelievable. The financial hits that we're giving them, we're hitting them very hard. Nobody's ever been hit like this.”
Trump described Iran as a country under severe strain.
Trump argued that the Tehran regime led by Mojtaba Khamenei is facing a squeeze on multiple sides.
“And they're a failing nation right now. And at the right point, we'll either win, or they'll do something, but, you know, I don't mind winning, just winning that I don't need a signature on a piece of paper.”
But his most sweeping claim concerned Iran's military.
“Their navy is gone, their air force is gone, their leaders are gone, their, uh, all of their anti-aircraft, I mean, it's all wiped out.”
That claim comes as Washington and Tehran have again exchanged fire after a fragile period of relative de-escalation.
US forces struck early on Monday (August 31), according to a US official cited by Reuters.
The launchers were reportedly operated by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and were preparing to deploy missiles and sea mines near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategically important energy chokepoints. Iran retaliated with ballistic missiles against US forces in Jordan; most were intercepted.
The significance goes beyond the two launchers.
Hormuz remains Iran's biggest source of strategic leverage.
The waterway carries a huge share of global oil and LNG shipments, and maritime traffic remains sharply reduced amid the conflict. Oil prices jumped above $90 a barrel after the latest exchange of fire, underscoring how quickly military escalation can translate into higher energy costs worldwide.
That creates a paradox for Washington: Trump says Iran's military is “gone”; Iran still has the ability to threaten one of the world's most important energy arteries.
Trump's central argument remains nuclear weapons.
“Iran is a number one leading state sponsor of terror. You've heard that many times, in the whole world. They cannot have a nuclear weapon.”
The underlying logic of Trump's argument is that a nuclear-armed Iran would fundamentally change the balance of power.
His concern is not simply whether Tehran could build a bomb. It is whether the possibility of nuclear retaliation would make Israel, Gulf states, Europe or the US more constrained in confronting Iran.
Trump is effectively arguing that allowing Iran to cross the nuclear threshold would make every future conflict more dangerous.
Trump's claim that Iran has killed 52,000 protesters has not been independently established.
Reuters reported that the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency had estimated roughly 7,000 deaths in February, including about 6,500 protesters — substantially below Trump's figure.
Trump made sweeping statements about Iran's military being completely destroyed and US strikes have inflicted serious damage, but Iran retains missiles, drones and the ability to threaten shipping and regional targets.
He said he has repeatedly challenged critics of US action with a simple question: "should Iran be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon?"
“And everybody says no. I've had people on the other side asking me, or debating me, let's say, on that question. Most people are absolutely fine with it.” Trump went further, arguing that an Iranian nuclear weapon could destroy Israel and destabilise the entire region.
“And if they had a nuclear weapon, Israel would be gone. If I weren't president, Israel would be gone. There would be no Israel. And there would probably be no Middle East.”
He added: “That means that if they would have had a nuclear weapon, they would have fired it. So I think the Middle East would have essentially been gone, but Israel definitely would have been gone. And I guess we would be next, or Europe, or someplace.”
Then came the blunt conclusion: “But no, you cannot let them have a nuclear weapon.”