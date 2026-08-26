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Father of Navy sailor aboard USS Lincoln released from immigration custody

Case of Navy sailor’s detained father adds to controversy over Trump-era crackdowns

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AP
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In this photo courtesy of Katherine Delgado shows her step-father Luis Manuel Aviles, left, and her brother Joshua Aviles stand outside their home in Oct. 2025, shortly before Joshua deployed on the USS Lincoln the following month in Key West, Florida.
In this photo courtesy of Katherine Delgado shows her step-father Luis Manuel Aviles, left, and her brother Joshua Aviles stand outside their home in Oct. 2025, shortly before Joshua deployed on the USS Lincoln the following month in Key West, Florida.
Katherine Delgado via the AP

The father of a US Navy sailor who has been deployed in the Middle East for a record-breaking nine months was released from immigration detention, according to his family.

His arrest sparked intense backlash after The Associated Press reported that his son was entering his ninth month on the USS Abraham Lincoln with the Navy when his father was detained.

The Lincoln is a vessel that set a U.S. military record for uninterrupted time at sea and raised concerns about supply shortages and deteriorating mental health among soldiers.

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Luis Manuel Aviles, 48, was arrested on Saturday after leaving his house to take his car to the mechanic, according to his wife, Argelia Aviles.

She said her husband, a handyman in Key West, Florida, has a permit to work in the United States. Originally from Nicaragua, he has lived in the U.S. for 19 years.

Aviles’ arrest was the latest in a string of high-profile immigration arrests of the immediate family members of enlisted US soldiers as part of President Donald Trump’s aggressive immigration crackdown.

Elected officials recently launched a congressional investigation into the Department of Homeland Security practice.

Aviles' son, Joshua Aviles, posted on Facebook on Tuesday that his father had been released from federal immigration custody.

An immigration judge dismissed Luis Manuel Aviles' case on Monday, just hours after he was booked into an immigration detention centre in Miami, according to Department of Justice records.

DHS didn’t offer immediate comment on Monday or Tuesday to clarify why Luis Manuel Aviles was arrested and subsequently released.

Margaret Stock, an immigration attorney for military families, called the rapid succession of filed and dismissed charges “super unusual."

Joshua Aviles said in a Facebook post on Saturday that he had been working 12-hour days without a break since the USS Lincoln left US soil in November.

The US Navy confirmed that Aviles is enlisted and serves aboard the USS Lincoln, where his physically demanding duties include moving aircraft on the ship.

The vessel is being relieved by another ship so it can return to the US.

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Luis Manuel Aviles, left, Joshua Aviles stand outside their home in Oct. 2025, shortly before Joshua deployed on the USS Lincoln the following month in Key West, Florida. Photo courtesy of Katherine Delgado.

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