USS Abraham Lincoln crew lauded for wellbeing, performance in high-stress deployment
US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Adm. Brad Cooper has praised the crew of the USS Abraham Lincoln, highlighting their teamwork, resilience and focus on wellbeing during a visit aboard the aircraft carrier operating in the Arabian Sea.
Cooper described his time on the ship as “awe-inspiring”, saying the crew’s camaraderie, professionalism and resilience reflected the strength of the US Navy.
In a statement, Cooper said the USS Abraham Lincoln currently has one of the lowest numbers of mental health-related cases among the US Navy’s 11 active aircraft carriers.
He acknowledged the challenges of long deployments at sea, saying service members experience stress differently, and stressed the importance of treating mental health as part of overall wellbeing.
Cooper praised the ship’s leadership, particularly senior enlisted leaders in the Chief Petty Officers Mess, for making crew resilience and mental health a priority.
Cooper’s visit to the USS Abraham Lincoln came at the end of a 10-day Middle East tour, during which he visited six countries and met US troops across the region.
The CENTCOM chief travelled to Bahrain, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, holding talks with senior civilian and military officials.
He also met more than 50,000 US service members deployed across the region on various missions.
During his visit to the USS Abraham Lincoln, Cooper met sailors and Marines aboard the carrier and recognised several service members with awards.
He called the Lincoln Carrier Strike Group “a strong team of high-achieving Americans” and described its deployment as one of the most operationally intense and consequential of the modern era.
The USS Abraham Lincoln, based in San Diego, deployed in November and arrived in the Middle East in January.
CENTCOM said the carrier strike group has carried out thousands of combat flights in support of Operation Epic Fury, regional security missions and the US naval blockade against Iran.
During the tour, Cooper also oversaw a change of command ceremony for the Combined Joint Task Force–Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) in Jordan.
Maj. Gen. Kevin Lambert handed over command to Rear Adm. Liam Hulin during the August 11 ceremony.