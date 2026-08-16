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US CENTCOM chief ends high-stakes 10-day West Asia tour as USS Lincoln prepares to depart

Brad Cooper meets regional leaders, troops amid heightened Middle East tensions

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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US CENTCOM Chief Ends High-Stakes West Asia Tour as USS Abraham Lincoln Departs Region
US CENTCOM Chief Ends High-Stakes West Asia Tour as USS Abraham Lincoln Departs Region

US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Adm. Brad Cooper has completed a 10-day trip to the Middle East, visiting six countries and a US Navy aircraft carrier operating in the Arabian Sea.

Cooper completed the trip on August 15, meeting senior civilian and military officials in Bahrain, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

He also met US troops deployed across the region. More than 50,000 US service members are currently operating in the Middle East on various missions.

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Cooper meets troops and leaders

During his visits, Cooper recognised high-performing service members, reenlisted troops and oversaw a change of command at the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR).

On August 11, Maj. Gen. Kevin Lambert handed over command of the task force to Rear Adm. Liam Hulin during a ceremony in Jordan.

Visit to USS Abraham Lincoln

Cooper also visited the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea, meeting sailors and Marines aboard the aircraft carrier.

It was his second visit to the carrier this year. He previously visited in February with US Special Envoy for Peace Missions Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

During his latest visit, Cooper thanked the crew for their service and recognised several junior service members with awards.

"The Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is a strong team of high-achieving Americans standing tall with immense, justified pride in everything they accomplished," Cooper said.

He described the carrier's deployment as one of the most operationally intense and consequential of the modern era.

Abraham Lincoln's Middle East deployment

The USS Abraham Lincoln, based in San Diego, left for deployment in November and arrived in the Middle East in January.

CENTCOM said the carrier strike group has carried out thousands of combat flights in support of Operation Epic Fury, regional security missions and the ongoing US naval blockade against Iran.

Related Topics:
Donald TrumpUS-Israel-Iran warStrait of Hormuz

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