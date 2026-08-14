US sends USS George Washington to Middle East as 9-month USS Lincoln deployment sparks crew-welfare crisis

Prolonged Lincoln deployment raises mental-health, morale and safety concerns
The US Navy is preparing to send the aircraft carrier USS George Washington to the Middle East to relieve the USS Abraham Lincoln, whose deployment has stretched to more than eight months as the Iran war continues.
The rotation, reported by the Wall Street Journal, was planned before the latest concerns about conditions aboard the Lincoln, but its timing has put a spotlight on the extraordinary strain of keeping a carrier and its crew at sea for so long.
The Lincoln has gone roughly 200 days without a port call, far longer than the typical 30-to-45-day interval often expected between port visits.
The USS George Washington has been operating in the Western Pacific and was recently in Vietnam. It has since moved west through the Strait of Malacca toward the Indian Ocean and Middle East, according to US Navy tracking and reporting.
The Abraham Lincoln deployed in November and was subsequently sent to the Middle East as the US-Israeli war with Iran intensified.
It has supported US combat operations and the broader campaign against Iran, including operations connected to the blockade of Iranian ports.
What was originally a long deployment has now become an exceptionally prolonged one.
The carrier has reportedly spent more than 200 consecutive days without a port visit. For sailors, a port call is not simply recreation. It provides opportunities to rest, obtain supplies, receive medical and administrative support, maintain equipment and reconnect with the outside world.
The absence of those breaks is at the heart of the current controversy.
Reports from sailors, relatives and lawmakers describe deteriorating living conditions aboard the carrier, including claims of shortages involving fresh food, milk, toiletries and other personal supplies, as well as plumbing and sanitation problems.
Family members have also reported messages from sailors describing exhaustion and deteriorating morale.
The allegations have prompted congressional scrutiny.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal has demanded answers from the Pentagon about the conditions aboard the carrier, while other lawmakers have called for greater oversight of the deployment and the welfare of its crew.
The Navy and Pentagon have pushed back against the characterization that the ship has been abandoned or deprived of essential supplies.
Hegseth said the reports were misleading and defended the military's support for the sailors.
While there is growing evidence of serious concern among sailors, families and lawmakers, but the full extent of the reported shortages and mental-health problems remains disputed by military leadership.
The most serious reports concern sailors allegedly attempting to go overboard.
Military publications have reported multiple incidents in which sailors aboard the Lincoln attempted to jump overboard or were stopped by fellow crew members.
The reports have intensified calls for an investigation into whether the unprecedented length of the deployment is contributing to a mental-health crisis.
The Navy has disputed some of the characterization surrounding the incidents, making a comprehensive independent assessment particularly important.
For a carrier carrying thousands of sailors and Marines, the issue goes beyond individual welfare. Crew exhaustion can eventually become a readiness issue.
A carrier operating continuously in a combat zone needs sailors capable of maintaining aircraft, weapons, propulsion, communications, navigation and flight-deck operations under extreme pressure.
The arrival of the George Washington would provide Washington with a fresh carrier strike group without immediately reducing its military presence in the Middle East.
The carrier is a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier and is already forward-deployed with the U.S. 7th Fleet in the Indo-Pacific.
Its movement west therefore demonstrates the enormous demands the Iran conflict is placing on America's global naval fleet.
The US wants to maintain enough naval power in the Middle East to support combat operations, protect shipping and deter Iran — while also retaining sufficient forces in the Pacific to deter China.