Leaked video reveals extensive fire damage aboard USS Ford aircraft carrier following report of 'sewage crisis', undercutting US Navy’s initial assurances

Footage obtained by CNN shows scale of carrier blaze, contradicting Navy’s early claims
Newly obtained video published exclusively by CNN shows extensive damage aboard the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford following a March fire, raising questions about the severity of the incident and the Navy's initial characterisation of the blaze.
The video, which CNN said was recorded aboard the carrier, shows destroyed berthing areas where sailors slept, with charred metal bunks, damaged ceilings, exposed wiring and debris scattered throughout the compartment.
Earlier reports pointed out that the US Navy's flagship aircraft carrier and a symbol of American military might, was beset by chronic sewage system failures and persistent plumbing problems.
The footage suggests the fire caused more extensive damage than previously disclosed.
When the fire broke out March 12, the U.S. Navy said it had been contained, described the ship as "fully operational," and reported two sailors suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
According to CNN, a sailor who helped battle the fire said the ship's fire-suppression system failed to function, forcing crew members to fight the blaze manually.
A senior US official familiar with the incident also told CNN the fire affected the carrier's operational capabilities despite the Navy's public statements.
"I seriously thought we were going to lose the ship," the sailor told CNN. "It's either fight or die."
Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle later acknowledged the carrier was unable to resume flight operations for two days after the fire and subsequently required temporary repairs in Greece.
The Navy has not publicly commented on the extent of the damage.
When asked by CNN about the reported failure of the fire-suppression system, a Navy spokesperson said the investigation remains ongoing.
CNN previously reported that it took approximately 30 hours for the crew to extinguish the fire, conduct cleanup operations and prevent reignition.
Roughly 600 sailors lost access to their berthing spaces due to the damage.
The USS Gerald R. Ford was operating in the Red Sea in support of US military operations against Iran at the time of the incident.
The USS Gerald R. Ford left Norfolk on June 24, 2025, with 4,500 sailors aboard and finally returned in mid-May 2026 after more than 320 days at sea. That deployment is the longest for a U.S. carrier since the Vietnam War.
The Navy's top officer warned that pushing past seven months would break maintenance schedules, but the White House overruled him.
The Ford fought back-to-back campaigns against Venezuela and Iran with no break between them.
On March 12, 2026, a laundry fire broke out in the Red Sea.
More than 200 sailors were treated for smoke inhalation, two were treated for lacerations, and one was medically evacuated.
600 sailors lost their bunks and were forced to sleep on floors and tables.
Almost 600 toilets malfunctioned during the deployment, making life miserable for nearly 5,000 crew members.
The Navy pulled 1,000 mattresses off the future USS John F. Kennedy, a carrier still under construction, and shipped them overseas.
Another 2,000 sweatsuits and other clothing were rushed to the crew who could no longer wash their own.
Repair estimates range from 12 to 14 months, with some assessments suggesting the carrier could be sidelined for up to two years.