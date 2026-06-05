Leaked video reveals extensive fire damage aboard USS Ford aircraft carrier following report of 'sewage crisis', undercutting US Navy’s initial assurances

The USS Gerald R. Ford left Norfolk on June 24, 2025, with 4,500 sailors aboard and finally returned in mid-May 2026 after more than 320 days at sea. That deployment is the longest for a U.S. carrier since the Vietnam War.

The Navy's top officer warned that pushing past seven months would break maintenance schedules, but the White House overruled him.

The Ford fought back-to-back campaigns against Venezuela and Iran with no break between them.

On March 12, 2026, a laundry fire broke out in the Red Sea.

More than 200 sailors were treated for smoke inhalation, two were treated for lacerations, and one was medically evacuated.

600 sailors lost their bunks and were forced to sleep on floors and tables.

Almost 600 toilets malfunctioned during the deployment, making life miserable for nearly 5,000 crew members.

The Navy pulled 1,000 mattresses off the future USS John F. Kennedy, a carrier still under construction, and shipped them overseas.

Another 2,000 sweatsuits and other clothing were rushed to the crew who could no longer wash their own.