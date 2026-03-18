Fire-hit USS Ford heads for repairs amid Iran war pressure

US officials say the ship is likely to sail to Crete for repairs, even as Washington prepares to deploy another carrier, the USS George H.W. Bush, to fill the operational gap. The development comes as the war in Iran enters its third week, intensifying pressure on US military assets already stretched across multiple theatres.

The nuclear-powered carrier, deployed for nearly nine months and involved in more than two weeks of strikes linked to the US-Israeli campaign against Iran, suffered a blaze in its laundry facilities last week that took more than 30 hours to extinguish. Two sailors were injured, while hundreds of crew members were displaced after significant damage to sleeping quarters, according to AFP and The New York Times.

The USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier and a central pillar of US naval operations in the war against Iran, is expected to head for repairs after a major fire onboard.

The fire caused significant damage onboard. “There were about 100 beds that were significantly damaged,” a US defence official said.

It took sailors more than 30 hours to bring the blaze under control. Two sailors sustained “non-life-threatening injuries,” while many others reportedly suffered smoke inhalation.

A fire broke out in the carrier’s main laundry area last week, reportedly starting in a dryer vent and spreading rapidly.

What happened on the USS Gerald R. Ford?

Here’s what we know about USS Ford and the impact on the Iran war.

Separately, officials said more than 600 sailors lost their beds and have been sleeping in temporary arrangements.

What role has the USS Ford been playing in the Iran war?

The Ford has been a key component of US naval power in the Middle East.

The carrier, along with its embarked air wing, has taken part in operations linked to the US-Israeli war against Iran, conducting sustained air operations as part of the broader military campaign.

USS Ford by the numbers

$13 billion — cost of the carrier

1,100+ feet — length of the ship

100,000 tons — displacement when fully loaded

4,000–4,500 crew — sailors and air wing onboard

650 toilets — system plagued by clogging issues

$400,000 — cost of a single acid flush for plumbing

30+ hours — time taken to extinguish the fire

600+ sailors — displaced from sleeping quarters

10 months — current deployment length

294 days — record for longest modern US carrier deployment

Why is the carrier going for repairs now?

The fire is the immediate trigger, but the deployment has already stretched the ship and its crew.