'Sewage crisis' hits USS Gerald Ford aircraft carrier: report

US Navy’s biggest, $13-billion super-carrier dogged by reports of sewage system breakdowns

Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
Firefighters stand on the deck of aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford.
The USS Gerald R. Ford, the US Navy's flagship aircraft carrier and a symbol of American military might, remains beset by chronic sewage system failures, US media reported.

Persistent plumbing problems continue to dog America's newest and biggest supercarrier, nearly a decade after its commissioning.

Recent media reports highlight this ongoing saga, noting that despite years of issues, the Navy insists the problems do not hinder the vessel's operational readiness, even as it prepares for potential strikes against Iran, NPR reported.

Vacuum-based sewage system

Commissioned in 2017 at a staggering cost of $13 billion, the carrier introduced innovative technologies, including a vacuum-based sewage system adapted from cruise ships to conserve water.

The Navy Times reported that the system's "narrow pipes" have proven inadequate for a crew of over 4,600 sailors, leading to frequent clogs and vacuum failures.

Early reports in 2022, Forbes reported that the unclogging required a specialised acid flush costing $400,000 each time.

During its 2025 deployment, which included operations off Venezuela leading to the capture of President Nicolás Maduro in January, the the USS Ford averaged one "sewage-related maintenance call per day", the Navy Times reported.

Leaks, overflows

NPR stated that they obtained emails showing 205 breakdowns over four days, with engineering teams working 19-hour shifts to address leaks and overflows.

Since 2023, external assistance has been summoned 42 times, with 32 incidents in 2025 alone.

The issues persist into 2026, as the carrier's deployment has been extended amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Sailors report unsanitary conditions and morale dips.

US Navy officials, however, maintain that these technical hiccups have not compromised mission capabilities.

Critics argue that such persistent flaws in a multi-billion-dollar asset raise questions about design oversight and taxpayer value.

As the USS Ford sails on, its plumbing predicaments underscore the challenges of integrating cutting-edge systems into warfighting platforms.

With geopolitical stakes high, resolving these issues remains crucial for crew welfare and naval supremacy.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported that the crew has confirmed repeated malfunctions in the ship’s sewage system, making daily life on board increasingly difficult amid the pressure of preparations for a potential confrontation with Iran.

Feelings of frustration and exhaustion have also been rising among sailors aboard the USS Ford after the mission was extended for the second time, bringing it close to breaking the record for the longest continuous deployment in US Navy history.

