US F-35 hit during Iran mission, makes emergency landing

Stealth jet damaged during combat mission as pilot lands safely, probe underway
DUBAI: A US F-35 stealth fighter jet was forced to make an emergency landing at an American air base in the Middle East after it was struck by what is believed to be Iranian fire, in what could mark a significant escalation in the ongoing war.
Two sources familiar with the matter told CNN that the fifth-generation aircraft was hit during an Iran combat mission, raising the possibility that Tehran has successfully targeted a US jet for the first time in the conflict.
US Central Command confirmed the incident, saying the aircraft was operating over Iran when it was forced to land.
“The aircraft landed safely, and the pilot is in stable condition,” said Capt. Tim Hawkins, a CENTCOM spokesperson. “This incident is under investigation.”
While details remain limited, the development is notable given the F-35’s advanced stealth capabilities, which are designed to evade radar and air defence systems.
If confirmed, it would mark the first time Iran has struck a US aircraft since the war began in late February, potentially signalling a shift in the battlefield.
Both the United States and Israel have been deploying F-35 fighter jets extensively in operations against Iran, using them for precision strikes and deep-penetration missions.
The aircraft, which costs upwards of $100 million, is considered one of the most advanced combat jets in the world.
The incident comes as senior US officials continue to project confidence in the campaign.
Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said Thursday that the United States is “winning decisively” and that Iran’s air defence systems have been “flattened.”
However, the reported strike on an F-35 — if verified — could complicate that narrative and raise new questions about the resilience of Iran’s remaining capabilities.
Fifth-generation stealth aircraft: Designed to evade radar, making it difficult for enemy air defences to detect and track.
Multi-role combat jet: Used for air superiority, precision strikes, reconnaissance and electronic warfare.
Advanced sensors and data fusion: Provides pilots with a comprehensive battlefield picture in real time.
Used by US and allies: Widely deployed by the US military and key partners, including Israel.
High cost, high value: Costs over $100 million per aircraft, making any damage or loss significant.