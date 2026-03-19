GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena
BREAKING NEWS

US F-35 hit during Iran mission, makes emergency landing

Stealth jet damaged during combat mission as pilot lands safely, probe underway

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
An F-35C Lightning II, attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314, prepares to make an arrested landing on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in support of Operation Epic Fury on March 3, 2026.
An F-35C Lightning II, attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314, prepares to make an arrested landing on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in support of Operation Epic Fury on March 3, 2026.
AFP

DUBAI: A US F-35 stealth fighter jet was forced to make an emergency landing at an American air base in the Middle East after it was struck by what is believed to be Iranian fire, in what could mark a significant escalation in the ongoing war.

Two sources familiar with the matter told CNN that the fifth-generation aircraft was hit during an Iran combat mission, raising the possibility that Tehran has successfully targeted a US jet for the first time in the conflict.

US Central Command confirmed the incident, saying the aircraft was operating over Iran when it was forced to land.

“The aircraft landed safely, and the pilot is in stable condition,” said Capt. Tim Hawkins, a CENTCOM spokesperson. “This incident is under investigation.”

While details remain limited, the development is notable given the F-35’s advanced stealth capabilities, which are designed to evade radar and air defence systems.

If confirmed, it would mark the first time Iran has struck a US aircraft since the war began in late February, potentially signalling a shift in the battlefield.

Both the United States and Israel have been deploying F-35 fighter jets extensively in operations against Iran, using them for precision strikes and deep-penetration missions.

The aircraft, which costs upwards of $100 million, is considered one of the most advanced combat jets in the world.

The incident comes as senior US officials continue to project confidence in the campaign.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said Thursday that the United States is “winning decisively” and that Iran’s air defence systems have been “flattened.”

However, the reported strike on an F-35 — if verified — could complicate that narrative and raise new questions about the resilience of Iran’s remaining capabilities.

What is the F-35 fighter jet?

Fifth-generation stealth aircraft: Designed to evade radar, making it difficult for enemy air defences to detect and track.

Multi-role combat jet: Used for air superiority, precision strikes, reconnaissance and electronic warfare.

Advanced sensors and data fusion: Provides pilots with a comprehensive battlefield picture in real time.

Used by US and allies: Widely deployed by the US military and key partners, including Israel.

High cost, high value: Costs over $100 million per aircraft, making any damage or loss significant.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
americasUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A geotagged map showing the absence of tanker traffic on the Strait of Hormuz with US President Donald Trump (inset). On March 9, the US leader addressed concerns about global oil supply disruptions through the narrow strait, warning Iran against further interference and outlining measures to stabilise energy prices, such as offering political risk insurance for tankers, releasing strategic petroleum reserves and temporarily waiving certain oil-related sanctions.

'2 score and 7 years' of Iran terror ends here: Trump

3m read
This image provided by US Central Command shows a EA-18G Growler preparing to launch on the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in support of Operation Epic Fury on Monday, March 2, 2026.

Be prepared for all-out: EU leader urges regime change

2m read
A handout photograph released by the US Navy on February 8, 2026, shows observers including US lead negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, as they watch flight operations on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the Arabian Sea, on February 7, 2026.

US Navy chief wants to move faster, leaner

4m read
An EA-18G Growler landing on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Indian Ocean.

Inside the US military build-up in the Middle East

3m read