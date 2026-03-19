Trump’s South Pars remarks: Are US and Israel in sync on Iran war strategy?

The claim appeared to contradict reports in Israeli media suggesting the operation had been coordinated in advance with Washington, adding to uncertainty over the extent of US involvement.

In a strongly worded post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the United States “knew nothing about this particular attack ” — referring to Israel’s strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field, part of the world’s largest natural gas reserve.

DUBAI: US President Donald Trump’s response to the latest escalation in the Iran war has raised fresh questions about coordination and messaging between Washington and Israel, even as both allies insist they remain aligned in their broader objectives.

Analysts say such wording may signal unease within the US administration over the targeting of critical energy infrastructure, which has widened the conflict and triggered retaliatory strikes across the Gulf, according to BBC.

The reference to acting “with or without the help or consent of Israel” added another layer of ambiguity, hinting at possible friction over decision-making even as military cooperation continues.

Trump, meanwhile, struck a mixed tone — suggesting Iran may not have fully understood the circumstances before retaliating against Qatar, while also warning that the US could “massively blow up” the entire gas field if attacks on Gulf energy infrastructure continue.

While the United States has focused on degrading Iran’s missile and drone capabilities and containing escalation, Israeli officials have been more explicit about seeking to weaken — and potentially destabilise — Iran’s ruling system.

“We are very much aligned on most or all of our goals regarding the Islamic regime in Iran,” said Alex Gandler, a spokesman for the Israeli embassy in London. “We want the same thing.”

The president also declared that “NO MORE ATTACKS WILL BE MADE BY ISRAEL” on the South Pars field unless Iran escalates further — a statement that raised questions about whether Washington is attempting to restrain Israeli actions or simply reinforcing an understanding already in place.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.