United Arab Emirates All Iranian airlines Sept. 24, 2026 UAE General Civil Aviation Authority suspended all flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the UAE until further notice, explicitly citing the new US sanctions.

Oman Iranian airlines, including Mahan Air Sept. 22–24 Iranian authorities said Muscat airport would no longer accept Iranian flights from midnight Sept. 23. Mahan Air had already cancelled Tehran–Muscat flights from Sept. 17. Reuters subsequently reported Iranian airlines were barred from Oman.

Georgia Iranian airlines, including Mahan Air Sept. 23, 2026 Georgia suspended Iranian flights as the new US aviation sanctions took effect. Mahan Air had announced its own suspension of Georgia services from Sept. 21.

Azerbaijan Iranian airlines Sept. 23, 2026 Iranian flights to Azerbaijan were suspended amid implementation of the US sanctions. However, Iran Air said on Sept. 22 that Baku flights were still operating and that it had received no official suspension notice at that point.

Iraq Iranian airlines to Baghdad; later Najaf, Erbil and Sulaimaniyah affected Sept. 22–26, 2026 Baghdad stopped accepting Iranian flights from midnight Sept. 23. Iran sought to divert Baghdad services to Najaf, but subsequent reports said several Iraqi destinations also restricted Iranian connections. Iraq was seeking a US exemption.