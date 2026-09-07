What UAE residents need to know about the US-Iran conflict this evening, September 7

How rising US-Iran tensions near Hormuz could affect flights, fuel and shipping
Dubai: Tensions between the US and Iran have risen sharply again, with Tehran preparing to establish a new ‘exclusion zone’ near the Strait of Hormuz. The latest developments are raising fresh concerns about shipping, energy supplies and travel across the Gulf.
For UAE residents, the immediate impact is likely to be felt mainly through flight disruptions, higher fuel and insurance costs, possible delays to imported goods and increased risks for commercial vessels operating in the Gulf and Gulf of Oman.
Airports in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and elsewhere in the UAE remain open, but airlines continue to adjust schedules as the security situation changes.
Travellers should rely on official announcements from UAE authorities and their airlines rather than unverified reports circulating on social media.
Here's a look at the latest developments from the conflict zone this evening:
Iran’s new Supreme National Security Council chief, Mohsen Rezaei, said on Sunday that Tehran plans to announce an ‘exclusion zone’ outside the Strait of Hormuz.
The proposed zone would target vessels Iran believes are attempting to transit the strategic waterway.
Rezaei said the zone would begin at the line of the US naval blockade, extend towards the Strait of Hormuz and continue into the Persian Gulf.
He said vessels entering the area with the intention of passing through the Strait could be placed on an Iranian sanctions list.
The announcement came a day after the US struck three Iranian oil tankers, following Iranian ballistic missile launches targeting US warships.
Tehran has also expanded its blacklist of vessels operating in the region.
The list now includes 56 vessels, after 11 more ships were added. The vessels include:
Crude oil tankers
LNG and LPG carriers
Clean-product ships
Iran has also warned that vessels that cooperate with blacklisted ships, including through ship-to-ship transfers, could face sanctions.
The moves come as the US increases pressure on Iranian oil shipments and strengthens its naval presence in the region.
Washington has said its naval operations are aimed at enforcing the blockade and protecting maritime security. The US also maintains that the Strait of Hormuz is an international waterway and not a passage controlled solely by Iran.
Oman’s navy has revealed that it rescued 16 crew members from a Saudi-flagged oil tanker attacked by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz last week.
The Royal Navy of Oman provided logistical support to the vessel’s 25-member crew and evacuated 16 people for medical care.
Two crew members aboard the tanker, the SIDR, were killed in the incident, according to Oman’s Maritime Security Centre.
The incident highlights the growing risks facing commercial vessels using one of the world’s most important shipping routes.
Iran has also warned South Korea against deploying troops or becoming involved in US operations around the Strait of Hormuz.
South Korea said on Friday that it was considering contributing to US security efforts in the waterway, while stressing that no decision had been made.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said any military deployment by another country in the Gulf or Strait of Hormuz would be viewed as direct support for the US and could have ‘serious consequences’.
The US military has rejected an Iranian claim that Tehran struck an uncrewed American military vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.
Washington described the claim as a ‘total lie’.
The denial comes as both sides exchange increasingly serious claims about military activity around the waterway, adding to uncertainty for commercial shipping and regional security.
The conflict could affect residents in several ways, although the situation remains fluid.
Travel: Airlines are continuing to adjust services depending on airspace and security conditions. Some flights are operating normally, while others face delays, cancellations or suspensions.
Fuel prices: Any prolonged disruption around the Strait of Hormuz could put pressure on global oil markets, potentially affecting fuel prices and transport costs.
Imported goods: The Gulf is a major trading hub. Disruption to shipping could lead to delays or higher costs for some imported products.
Insurance and shipping: Greater risks for vessels could push up insurance and freight costs, particularly for ships operating close to affected areas.
Regional travel: Flights between the UAE and other Middle Eastern destinations may be particularly vulnerable to last-minute changes.
Travellers flying from the UAE should take a few basic precautions before heading to the airport:
Check your flight status shortly before leaving home, even if your booking was previously confirmed.
Follow your airline’s official website, app and social media accounts for operational updates.
Allow at least three hours at the airport, or longer if your airline advises it.
Passengers flying from Dubai with flydubai should allow at least four hours before departure.
Complete online check-in where available.
Allow extra time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration.
Make sure your contact details are updated with the airline so you receive disruption alerts.
Be prepared for last-minute delays, cancellations or schedule changes.
Passengers affected by Emirates’ Jakarta cancellations should contact their travel agency for rebooking, or Emirates directly if they booked through the airline.
Do not head to the airport based only on an earlier flight confirmation. Check the latest status before setting off.
The security situation around the Strait of Hormuz can change quickly. For UAE residents, the most important step is to follow official UAE government and airport advisories, as well as direct updates from airlines.
With tensions between the US and Iran escalating, further changes to flights, shipping routes and regional security measures remain possible in the coming hours and days.