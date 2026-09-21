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Panama-flagged bulk carrier collides with Chinese fishing boat near Singapore Strait

Footage shows a massive ship hit a boat, sending water across its deck as crew hold on

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Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Video that appears to have been filmed from the fishing vessel shows the larger ship bearing down and hitting it.
Video that appears to have been filmed from the fishing vessel shows the larger ship bearing down and hitting it.
X / @themaritmenet

In an incident caught on camera and shared widely online, a 229-metre bulk carrier struck a Chinese fishing vessel near the Singapore Strait, likely on Thursday, September 17.

The Panama-flagged First Margaux and the Luqing Yuanyu 108, a fishing vessel about 49 metres long, had both set off from anchorages around Singapore at roughly the same time, The Maritime Executive reported. Using AIS ship-tracking data from Pole Star Global, the outlet said both entered the traffic separation scheme, the marked shipping channel through the strait.

Video that appears to have been filmed from the fishing vessel shows the larger ship bearing down and hitting it. The boat tips sharply, water sweeps across its deck and people on board appear to hold on. The footage ends soon after impact.

Tracking data suggests the fishing vessel stayed afloat. The Maritime Executive said its AIS signal kept transmitting and it appears to have reached a nearby berth.

No injuries or deaths have been reported. Authorities have not published an official account, and the cause of the collision has not been established.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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