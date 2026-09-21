Panama-flagged bulk carrier collides with Chinese fishing boat near Singapore Strait

The Panama-flagged First Margaux and the Luqing Yuanyu 108, a fishing vessel about 49 metres long, had both set off from anchorages around Singapore at roughly the same time, The Maritime Executive reported. Using AIS ship-tracking data from Pole Star Global, the outlet said both entered the traffic separation scheme, the marked shipping channel through the strait.

No injuries or deaths have been reported. Authorities have not published an official account, and the cause of the collision has not been established.

Tracking data suggests the fishing vessel stayed afloat. The Maritime Executive said its AIS signal kept transmitting and it appears to have reached a nearby berth.

Video that appears to have been filmed from the fishing vessel shows the larger ship bearing down and hitting it. The boat tips sharply, water sweeps across its deck and people on board appear to hold on. The footage ends soon after impact.

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