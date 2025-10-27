Chinese ship sinks off Guangzhou waters with two crew missing

Hai Li 5 sunk after colliding with a Singapore-registered container ship
A Chinese-flagged ship has sunk in waters off Guangzhou after colliding with a Singapore-registered container ship, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said in a statement on Sunday.
Two of the 15 crew members on Hai Li 5 remain missing after the collision on Saturday night, the MPA said. No injuries were reported among Wan Hai A17’s crew, and the authority said it is investigating the incident.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox