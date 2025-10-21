GOLD/FOREX
Mother told 5-year-old daughter to pose for photo before Disney Dream Cruise fall

The father’s quick actions prevented what could have been a tragic outcome

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Both the father and daughter were recovered from the water.
Screengrab

Dubai: A family cruise turned into a terrifying ordeal after a five-year-old girl fell overboard from the Disney Dream on June 29, moments after her mother allegedly asked her to pose for a photograph in front of an open porthole, according to a police investigation.

The incident happened during a four-night voyage returning to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Authorities said the child plunged 50 feet into the ocean from the ship’s fourth deck at around 11.29am.

According to a report by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, the girl’s mother told investigators she believed the porthole had a glass covering and did not immediately realise her daughter had fallen. Once she understood what had happened, she called for help.

Father’s daring rescue

The girl’s father heard his wife’s screams and jumped into the sea less than a minute later in an attempt to save his daughter.

Crew members aboard the Disney Dream immediately activated emergency procedures, launching rescue boats at 11.40am. Both the father and daughter were recovered from the water nine minutes later and taken to the ship’s medical centre. While the child was unharmed, her father sustained injuries and was transferred to Broward Health Medical Centre for treatment.

No charges filed

Investigators initially recommended criminal charges against the mother. However, prosecutors later decided not to pursue the case, ruling that the incident did not amount to “criminal culpable negligence.”

Assistant State Attorney Melissa Kelly stated in her findings that while the mother’s actions were “arguably negligent and irresponsible,” they did not meet the legal threshold for prosecution.

“She was innocently capturing a photograph of her daughter when the incident occurred,” Kelly wrote. “Her decision reflected a momentary lapse in judgment and unawareness of her surroundings.”

Crew praised for response

Disney Cruise Line praised its staff for their swift and coordinated response, saying the crew acted “with professionalism and care” in rescuing both passengers.

Safety experts have reminded cruise passengers to remain cautious near open-deck areas and to avoid leaning or posing near railings and open portholes.

Authorities credited the father’s quick actions—and the crew’s efficient response—with preventing what could have been a tragic outcome.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
