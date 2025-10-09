GOLD/FOREX
Dubai court fines man Dh1,000 for slapping two-year-old in shopping mall play area

The court ruled that the absence of physical marks did not negate the offence

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
The Dubai Court of Misdemeanour court has fined a European man Dh1,000 after finding him guilty of assaulting a two-year-old boy in a play area at a shopping mall.

The incident occurred in October last year when an Asian man filed a complaint alleging that a European in his 60s had slapped his son during a dispute between the boy and the defendant’s daughter, according to a report by Al Khaleej Arabic daily.

According to the complaint, the father rushed to the play area after hearing his child’s cries and found him pointing at the defendant, who ignored him and pretended to be occupied with his daughter. The father said he kept watching from a distance when the man approached the child again and slapped him, causing the boy to fall and hit a nearby wall, leaving him with bruises and emotional distress.

The defendant denied the accusation, claiming he had only tried to move the child away from his daughter, who had been disturbed by him several times, and that any contact was accidental. He also alleged that the boy’s father later assaulted him.

Although a medical report found no visible injuries on the child, the court ruled that the absence of physical marks did not negate the offence.

In its ruling, the court confirmed that the act of striking the child constituted assault, as it was intentional and carried out by free will, and therefore punishable under the law.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al Amir
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
