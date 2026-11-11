US/Israel-Iran conflict: What UAE residents need to know today (Nov. 11, 2026)

Travelers face disrupted flights, amid volatile oil and renewed Hormuz risk
As the US/Israel war with Iran enters Day 256, Saudi route suspensions and Hormuz shipping attacks continue.
While the latest regional security developments do not establish a general threat to residents in the UAE, they make travel planning, coastal precautions and fuel-cost awareness prudent.
Following are the latest updates:
UAE airspace remains open, as carriers find a workaround amid possible threats. Airlines, however, remain subject to individual risk assessments and changing conflict-zone advisories.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) keeps advisories covering Iran, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman (listed as valid until November 16, unless revised earlier).
The principal confirmed passenger impact is on Saudi routes amid attacks launched by Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen.
Etihad has suspended Abu Dhabi flights to Riyadh and Dammam until November 19; flydubai’s Dammam service was still listed as "canceled", while Emirates and Air Arabia have reported selected Saudi disruptions.
Iranian-operated flights to the UAE remain suspended, and Emirates and flydubai flights to Tel Aviv are affected.
These arrangements can change quickly as carriers reassess routes and security information.
Oil rebounded Wednesday after reaching two-month lows, as traders weighed possible de-escalation against continuing attacks on Hormuz shipping.
Four crew members were reportedly injured after the Liberia-flagged supertanker VLCC MT Fujairah Energy was hit by a projectile on 10 November while transiting the Arabian Gulf.
The incident was reported by India’s Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.
By 10.30am Gulf time (2.30pm Beijing), Brent rose $1.15, or 1.26%, to $92.64 a barrel. WTI rose 69 cents, or 0.80%, to $86.73.
Murban physical crude, however, saw a huge $7.10 drop to $92.07, equivalent to 7.16%.
For UAE residents, the immediate relevance is not the global benchmark price alone but how it can pass through into fuel, transport and imported-goods costs.
The latest rebound followed earlier declines, illustrating how quickly expectations of peace can reverse when tankers are attacked or navigation routes remain restricted.
The Strait of Hormuz remains the region’s most consequential pressure point.
Reuters reported 37 ships attacked in the strait and surrounding waterways in October, the highest monthly total since the war began, and 10 attacks recorded so far in November.
On Tuesday (Nov. 10) ADNOC Logistics and Services confirmed that one of its vessels sustained damage following an attack in the UAE’s territorial waters in the Arabian Gulf. The company did not disclose the identity of the vessel, the extent of the damage or further details surrounding the attack.
The company also urged the public to rely exclusively on official sources for information about the incident and refrain from circulating rumours or unverified reports.
Reuters earlier reported that a tanker was struck northeast of Lima in Oman, while Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Navy said two tankers caught fire after hitting naval mines on an “unauthorised route.”
These are competing official accounts, not independently verified descriptions.
The maritime risk is not confined to vessels.
Khor Fakkan municipality temporarily closed Al Luluia beach after oil patches were detected, and reporting linked the contamination to the tanker VIEIRA, which was described as leaking about 65 kilometers off Fujairah.
Residents should follow local municipaand nationall notices rather than assume things.
Check airline apps and official airport channels before traveling; do not rely solely on old schedules or social-media posts.
Confirm Saudi, Bahrain, Kuwait and Israel-related itineraries directly with the carrier, since routes and operating frequencies remain subject to change.
Follow UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and local authority advisories; MOFA lists an active travel ban for UAE nationals traveling to Iran and urges nationals already there to return promptly.
Avoid beaches under municipal closure and report suspected oil contamination rather than entering affected water.
Keep emergency contacts, travel insurance details and alternative transport plans available, particularly for time-sensitive international journeys.
The conflict’s civilian effect is appearing through transport, energy prices and coastal safety rather than a single citywide emergency.
Residents should prepare for changing schedules and follow official advisories, while avoiding alarmist assumptions about imminent danger at home.
Hormuz disruption can affect fuel costs, shipping reliability and travel plans.
For residents, the practical concern is not only geopolitical escalation but whether flights, beach access and household expenses remain predictable in the coming days:
Watch airline updates, EASA and GCAA notices, municipal beach advisories and shipping-security reports.
Any confirmed de-escalation could ease oil-price pressure, but continued tanker attacks would keep navigation, insurance and fuel costs under strain.
Moreover, check your flight before leaving for the airport, avoid closed beaches and follow official advisories.
Build flexibility into travel plans and expect fuel-linked costs to remain volatile while the Hormuz situation remains unresolved.