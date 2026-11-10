ADNOC ship damaged after attack within UAE territorial waters

ADNOC Logistics and Services confirms incident in Arabian Gulf on November 10
Dubai: ADNOC Logistics and Services confirmed that one of its vessels sustained damage following an attack in the UAE’s territorial waters in the Arabian Gulf on Tuesday afternoon, November 10.
"Response efforts by the relevant teams are ongoing, and further updates will be provided as additional information becomes available," the company said in a statement.
ADNOC Logistics and Services did not disclose the identity of the vessel, the extent of the damage or further details surrounding the attack.
The company also urged the public to rely exclusively on official sources for information about the incident and refrain from circulating rumours or unverified reports.
The latest incident follows a series of attacks on ADNOC vessels earlier this year. In an August 7 statement, ADNOC said 15 of its vessels had been attacked by missiles and drones while transiting the Strait of Hormuz since the conflict began, resulting in one fatality and 20 crew injuries.
The company subsequently confirmed a missile attack on another vessel on August 8, attacks on two vessels on August 13 and a further attack on August 14. ADNOC said no injuries were reported in those three incidents.
ADNOC Logistics and Services is the maritime logistics arm of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. Listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange since June 2023, the company provides shipping, integrated logistics and marine services to the energy industry, serving more than 100 customers across over 50 countries.