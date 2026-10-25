ADNOC unveils Dh60 billion in new local manufacturing opportunities

ADNOC announces AED 60 billion boost for local manufacturing sector
Abu Dhabi: ADNOC wants UAE factories to make around 200 more products and a range of critical spare parts.
The announcement came from Omar Abdulla Alnuaimi, Group Chief of ADNOC's Commercial & In-Country Value Executive Function at the second Make It with ADNOC Forum in Abu Dhabi today.
ADNOC has spent months preparing new local manufacturing opportunities worth 60 billion dirhams, and now it wants businesses to step forward and build them.
“I am pleased to announce to you, after diligent working for months, new opportunities worth 60 billion dirham of new local manufacturing opportunities,” Alnuaimi said and added that the package translates into 200 products and a whole portfolio of critical spare parts.
Built on ADNOC's growth plans
Speaking to Gulf News after his speech, Alnuaimi explained how the list was put together.
“As we are looking at ADNOC’s growth ambitions, our investment plans, as well as our capital program, we really reflected back on what more we need to be built here in the UAE to ensure that we have a resilient supply chain that will enable us to achieve these ambitious investments,” he told Gulf News.
He said the products run across drilling and operations as well as projects, “whether they are mechanical, electrical, static, or rotary.”
From wellheads to compressors
In drilling and wells, Alnuaimi said ADNOC has already localized wellheads and drilling fluids. It is now looking at electrical submersible pumps, OCTG, central coolers and seamless pipes. In projects, the company wants to localize rotary equipment, including compressors and pumps.
For operations and maintenance, he pointed to electrical components, spare parts, catalysts and chemicals that still need to be localized.
He said some of the opportunities are suited to smaller companies as well as large enterprises, and described them as “opportunities, partnerships, industries, and a whole value chain”.
“You build it here, and we are ready to build it together,” he said. Details on all opportunities were made available through a QR code shown at the event.
Another form of visibility
Asked by Gulf News what “access to build” means for a company at the forum, Nuaimi pointed to ADNOC’s decision to publish its plans.
“I do not think there is a company as bold as ADNOC that has announced its tendering plans with the timelines and with the different categories, this is our commitment to the market about being transparent, enabling them to plan and invest ahead of time, and this definitely ensures that our projects get completed faster and on schedule.”
His message to a first-time manufacturer was direct.
“Nobody has given you such visibility and such an opportunity, and nobody has a resilient and connected ecosystem. So, the opportunity is here, and the time is yours,” he told Gulf News.
Alnuaimi said ADNOC is committing to the demand together with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Emirates Development Bank and Abu Dhabi Investment Office.
The aim, he said, is to make sure businesses have the full capability to invest and manufacture in the UAE. “We are not only giving you the opportunity, but we are also unlocking the access to it,” he said.
To Gulf News he pointed how Emirates Development Bank, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and AD Ports will help companies move from opportunity to factory.
“Visibility on demand is not the only factor, and this is why we are committing to the demand, doing our ADNOC part, but we are also bringing in our strategic partners within the ecosystem to ensure that the investors, entrepreneurs, and suppliers are all enabled to make this a success.”
Eight years of results
The program began in 2018 with an ambition to make every dirham spent build capability in the UAE and create meaningful careers for Emiratis.
Since then, it has reached 307 billion in in-country value. Annual contribution has grown from 18 billion in 2018 to 65 billion dirhams at the end of 2025, a growth of three and a half times. He said this has translated into 27,500 jobs for Emiratis in the private sector.
On local manufacturing, ADNOC had set a target of 90 billion by 2030. Today, Nuaimi said, 80 billion has been achieved, resulting in 130 localized products and 95 new or expanded manufacturing facilities.
“Our target is 90 percent achieved. This actually gives us the confidence to accelerate.”
He thanked the suppliers who supported ADNOC when supply chains were disrupted. “It was our suppliers, and vendors, and partners who enabled us to continue pushing our products to the world,” he said, adding that the experience proved that “products made locally makes us strong nationally.”
He closed the speech with: “Others give you the access to bid. ADNOC gives you the access to build. Make it with ADNOC. Make it in the Emirates.”
The forum was opened by Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Under Secretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology. He described an “unprecedented year” for the region that tested supply chains and businesses but also showed the nation’s “resilience, unity, and determination”.
On the national In-Country Value Program, he said: “Its principle is simple: whatever we spend in the UAE must create value in the UAE. New jobs, new factories, new capabilities.” He said the program has created 28,000 jobs for Emiratis and redirected more than 473 billion dirhams into the economy.
He called ADNOC the program’s key partner. “What began as a catalyst for growth has proven its strength as a pillar of national resilience during the most difficult times,” he said.
Osama Amir Fadhel, Assistant Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology told Gulf News that most of the 200 products are critical. “They are important for our resilience. They are important for our business continuity,” he said.
“We are very serious in attracting businesses who would localize and ensure the increase of our resilience here in the country.” He said the aim is also for these businesses to grow in the UAE and export to the region.
Asked what the acceleration will look like, he pointed to the forum itself. “The most important point is this clear visibility, this transparency, this trustworthiness,” he said.