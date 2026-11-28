Adnoc’s In-Country Value programme has helped create over 27,500 private sector jobs
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) has channelled more than Dh307 billion into the UAE economy since 2018 and plans to direct an additional Dh220 billion into the domestic economy over the next five years, expanding opportunities for local manufacturers, suppliers and investors.
The company disclosed the figures as part of its celebrations of the UAE’s 55th National Day, highlighting its growing contribution to the national economy through local manufacturing, infrastructure investment, advanced technology and workforce development, alongside maintaining uninterrupted energy supplies.
Adnoc’s In-Country Value (ICV) programme has helped create more than 27,500 jobs for Emiratis in the private sector since 2018. The programme has also supported the local manufacturing of more than 130 products across 95 factories in the UAE, strengthening domestic supply chains and reducing reliance on imports.
Dh200 billion in project awards
In 2026, Adnoc announced project awards worth Dh200 billion, alongside local manufacturing opportunities exceeding Dh60 billion and covering more than 200 essential products.
These opportunities are expected to benefit different industries, including manufacturing, services, transport and technology, while expanding the network of domestic businesses involved in Adnoc’s operations.
Maintaining energy supplies
Adnoc said its ability to respond to exceptional circumstances was built on years of planning and investment in operational readiness and resilience, rather than temporary measures introduced in response to emerging challenges.
Its integrated trading operations, advanced logistics capabilities and the international portfolio of XRG in gas, chemicals and energy solutions have strengthened its ability to meet the needs of domestic and international customers.
The company maintained uninterrupted supplies of gas, petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to households, businesses and vital sectors across the UAE, while fulfilling its commitments to customers in international markets.
Adnoc also coordinated its emergency preparedness and response plans with Civil Defence and relevant national authorities, conducting advance exercises to ensure rapid responses, protect personnel and facilities, and maintain operational continuity when needed.
More than 200 AI applications
Adnoc has expanded its use of artificial intelligence and robotics across its operations, deploying more than 200 AI applications and 70 robotics use cases in drilling, production, infrastructure, logistics and shipping.
These technologies help identify operational challenges at an early stage, improve efficiency and safety, reduce downtime and accelerate decision-making.
The company has also trained more than 40,000 employees in the use of AI technologies, equipping its workforce with the skills needed in an increasingly technology- and data-driven working environment.
Investing in Emirati talent
More than 6,000 students have benefited from Adnoc’s scholarship programme since its launch in 1974, while the Adnoc Technical Academy has trained more than 6,500 Emiratis.
In 2025 alone, more than 86,000 students benefited from science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) programmes aimed at strengthening scientific and technical skills among younger generations.