Dubai: ADNOC’s plans to strengthen UAE industrial supply chains, invest in production capabilities and expand the use of artificial intelligence (AI) were reviewed at a board executive committee meeting chaired by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

The forum attracted more than 1,000 local companies and manufacturers. ADNOC also announced enhancements to its procurement, supplier registration and In-Country Value (ICV) frameworks, aimed at strengthening domestic industrial capabilities.

A major focus was ADNOC’s initiative to expand local manufacturing, including more than Dh60 billion in opportunities through 2030 announced at the second Make it with ADNOC Forum on October 25.

The meeting, held at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center, examined ADNOC’s performance during the first 10 months of 2026, progress on strategic growth projects and efforts to maintain reliable energy supplies amid growing global demand.

The meeting was attended by Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO; Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Managing Director and Group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company; and Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance – Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Khaled was briefed on the activities and discussions at ADIPEC 2026, which brought together more than 2,250 exhibitors in Abu Dhabi.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.