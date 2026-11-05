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ADNOC targets stronger UAE supply chains as it invests in production, AI

Abu Dhabi reviews ADNOC's first 10 months of 2026, growth projects, industrial expansion

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Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
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Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, chaired a meeting of the Executive Committee of the ADNOC Board of Directors.
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, chaired a meeting of the Executive Committee of the ADNOC Board of Directors.
ADMO

Dubai: ADNOC’s plans to strengthen UAE industrial supply chains, invest in production capabilities and expand the use of artificial intelligence (AI) were reviewed at a board executive committee meeting chaired by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

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The meeting, held at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center, examined ADNOC’s performance during the first 10 months of 2026, progress on strategic growth projects and efforts to maintain reliable energy supplies amid growing global demand.

Sheikh Khaled emphasised the importance of continued investment in production capabilities, improving operational efficiency through advanced technologies and strengthening supply chain resilience to support global energy security.

Dh60b in UAE manufacturing

A major focus was ADNOC’s initiative to expand local manufacturing, including more than Dh60 billion in opportunities through 2030 announced at the second Make it with ADNOC Forum on October 25.

The forum attracted more than 1,000 local companies and manufacturers. ADNOC also announced enhancements to its procurement, supplier registration and In-Country Value (ICV) frameworks, aimed at strengthening domestic industrial capabilities.

Sheikh Khaled highlighted the importance of supporting national industries, developing local expertise and encouraging the localisation of high-tech manufacturing as part of the UAE’s economic diversification efforts.

He also emphasised the role of Emirati talent, innovation and high-quality private-sector employment opportunities in building a more competitive national economy.

AI deployment, energy security

The committee reviewed ADNOC’s deployment of AI and advanced technologies across its operations, alongside progress on projects supporting the company’s long-term growth.

The discussions also covered measures to strengthen resilience across ADNOC’s value chain and maintain continuity of energy supplies.

Sheikh Khaled was briefed on the activities and discussions at ADIPEC 2026, which brought together more than 2,250 exhibitors in Abu Dhabi.

The event provided a platform for energy companies, policymakers and investors to discuss energy security, sustainability, investment and technological innovation.

The meeting was attended by Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO; Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Managing Director and Group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company; and Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance – Abu Dhabi.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
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