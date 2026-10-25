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ADNOC partners with ADIO and KEZAD to strengthen UAE's industrial growth

ADNOC boosts UAE industry with new partnerships and supplier initiatives

Last updated:
Rahf Youssef, Reporter
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On the sidelines of the Make It with ADNOC Forum, the company signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and KEZAD Group.
On the sidelines of the Make It with ADNOC Forum, the company signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and KEZAD Group.
Supplied.

Abu Dhabi: ADNOC wants more UAE-made products in its projects, and it is making it easier to become a supplier.

On the sidelines of the Make It with ADNOC Forum, the company signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and KEZAD Group.

ADNOC also announced that its Local+ program has grown to more than 100 UAE manufacturers, up from 70 when it launched in May 2026.

Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, said:

"ADNOC's growth creates a powerful opportunity to deepen the UAE's industrial strength. Our next phase is about giving manufacturers and investors the confidence to act: clarity on what we need, visibility of when we need it, and a simpler route to compete for our business. We are inviting companies to build capabilities in the UAE that will serve our industry and country for years to come.

He said ADNOC is inviting companies to build capabilities in the UAE “that will serve our industry and country for years to come.”

Priority for UAE-made products

Local+ gives UAE-made products priority in ADNOC’s projects. EPC contractors taking part in new tenders must source relevant products from the approved manufacturers on the list.

ADNOC says the expansion broadens the range of locally made products available to its projects and supply chain.

ADNOC has also redesigned how suppliers register and prequalify. The aim is to cut the time it takes to become ready to compete for ADNOC business by up to 80 percent.

The new model halves the number of required documents. It also removes prequalification requirements for 60 percent of service categories.

A simpler route to compete

“Every product we can competitively manufacture here strengthens our ability to deliver,” Al Jaber said.

Omar Abdulla Alnuaimi, ADNOC Group Chief, Commercial and In-Country Value, said the program has enabled products that used to be imported to be made locally.

“The next chapter is about making the entire journey clearer, simpler and more competitive,” he said. “We are giving the market earlier visibility of demand, expanding access to opportunities and rewarding companies that invest, localize and deliver measurable value in the UAE.”

Eight years of ICV, and the first awards

The forum marked eight years of ADNOC’s in-country value (ICV) program. It also saw the launch of the ADNOC ICV Excellence Awards, which honored companies, employees and strategic partners for their contribution to national value, including local manufacturing, Emiratization and supplier development.

ADNOC employees were also named ICV Champions for their role in building the program and turning its goals into results. Al Jaber joined the winners on stage.

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