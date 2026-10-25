ADNOC unveils new ICV model to boost competitiveness and simplify supplier contracts

Abu Dhabi: ADNOC ICV is changing logo and is rewriting the rules for how suppliers compete for its contracts. At the Make It with ADNOC Forum in Abu Dhabi today, Senior Vice President of Commercial Affairs, Group Local Value and Industrial Development at ADNOC Salama Al Awadhi announced that registration will be 80 percent faster, with AI validating documents, and that the scoring model used since 2018 will be retired and replaced with a blended weighting.