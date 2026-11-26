For companies planning a new factory, distribution centre or regional headquarters, choosing the right location means weighing several factors: access to customers, reliable utilities, suitable premises and the cost of moving goods. KEZAD Group brings these requirements together in Abu Dhabi, helping investors establish operations and plan for long-term growth. KEZAD Group operates 12 economic zones across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, spanning 550 square kilometres and serving more than 2,300 investors. Its free zone and domestic economic zone options give businesses a choice of operating models suited to their markets and trade requirements.