Flexible licensing and facilities drive KEZAD's investor appeal
For companies planning a new factory, distribution centre or regional headquarters, choosing the right location means weighing several factors: access to customers, reliable utilities, suitable premises and the cost of moving goods. KEZAD Group brings these requirements together in Abu Dhabi, helping investors establish operations and plan for long-term growth. KEZAD Group operates 12 economic zones across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, spanning 550 square kilometres and serving more than 2,300 investors. Its free zone and domestic economic zone options give businesses a choice of operating models suited to their markets and trade requirements.
KEZAD Group serves industries ranging from metals, polymers and food processing to automotive, logistics, life sciences and speciality chemicals. Its sector-focused zones help manufacturers locate near suppliers, customers and essential services, improving operational efficiency.
Investors can choose serviced industrial land, ready-to-use warehouses, light industrial units, offices or facilities designed and built to their requirements. A growing enterprise may need a small workspace today, while an international manufacturer may require a large site with room for expansion.
One of KEZAD’s key investor benefits is the option of dual licensing for free zone companies. Through an additional licence issued by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, eligible businesses can conduct approved activities on the Abu Dhabi mainland without establishing separate offices or business facilities outside the free zone. This provides greater access to local market opportunities while allowing companies to retain their existing free zone premises, subject to applicable licensing requirements.
KEZAD Al Ma’mourah sits beside Khalifa Port, giving manufacturers and logistics firms access to international shipping services. Road connections and AD Ports Group’s wider logistics network help companies move raw materials, finished products and inventory between suppliers and markets.
For exporters, reliable delivery schedules and efficient transport influence competitiveness. For companies serving domestic customers, access to local distribution networks is equally important.
Recent agreements demonstrate KEZAD’s appeal. In 2025, Jindal SAW Group and Haldiram Group signed manufacturing investment agreements covering more than 514,000 square metres.
In September 2026, JINGDONG Property signed an agreement to develop approximately 150,000 square metres of advanced warehousing.
KEZAD also supports smaller enterprises. Its Dh112 million SME Hub, announced in June 2026, will provide flexible micro-industrial units, office space and business support.
KEZAD provides licensing and customer services, assists businesses with operational requirements and offers facilities that accommodate expansion. Its established investor community also creates opportunities for partnerships with suppliers and potential customers.
For businesses considering the UAE, KEZAD offers a practical combination of industrial facilities, international connectivity, flexible licensing and long-term operational support.
Learn more: www.kezadgroup.com | Email: enquiry@kezad.ae