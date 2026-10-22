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Abu Dhabi’s Masdar City Free Zone in top 10 amid booming $73 billion startup landscape

Economic licences in Abu Dhabi rise 5% as Masdar City drives innovation growth

Last updated:
Hamna Iqbal, Reporter
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Masdar City, home to the free zone ranked among the world’s top 10 for startups, as Abu Dhabi’s startup scene reaches more in value
Masdar City, home to the free zone ranked among the world’s top 10 for startups, as Abu Dhabi’s startup scene reaches more in value
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Abu Dhabi: Masdar City Free Zone has been named among the world’s top 10 freezones in fDi Intelligance’s Global Free Zones of the Year Awards 2026 by the Financial Times.

The ranking comes as Abu Dhabi’s wider startup ecosystem continues to grow. The emirate entered Startup Genome’s global top 50 startup ecosystems for the first time in 2026, with the ecosystem valued at $73 billion.

Home to over 2.800 firms from 90 countries, they have worked alongside researchers, founders and some of the region’s leading institutions, according to Ahmed Baghoum, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar City.

The recognition is considered a strong international edorsement for their business offerings and knowledge-led environment. Separately, the number of new economic licences issued across Abu Dhabi rose 5 per cent in the first half of the year, according to figures cited in the original announcement.

“Being named among the world’s top 10 free zones is a proud moment for our team, our partners and the companies that have chosen to build their business with us,” said Baghoum.

The Abu Dhabi-based free zone also received a “Highly Commended” distinction in the Knowledge Zones of the Year category, both globally and for the Middle East. The annual awards assess free zones on their performance, business proposition and contribution to investment and economic activity.

“We will keep making it simpler for companies to establish, connect and scale, because every company that grows with Masdar City Free Zone adds up to Abu Dhabi’s Falcon Economy and to the future-focused industries the UAE is building,” Baghoum added.

Masdar City Free Zone offers company licensing, workspaces and business support services for startups, small and medium-sized enterprises and multinational companies. Its tenants operate across sectors including advanced technology, artificial intelligence, sustainability and clean energy.

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