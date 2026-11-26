The firm launches a solar-and-storage system in Abu Dhabi designed for extreme heat & sand
Abu Dhabi: Chinese solar inverter and battery storage maker Sungrow said the first batch of equipment for Masdar's round-the-clock solar project in Abu Dhabi has been shipped from China, with arrival at the site expected in March.
"The first batch of equipment has already been shipped from China and is expected to arrive at the Abu Dhabi project site for commissioning in March," Sungrow Middle East said while talking on the sidelines of their new Product Launch event in Abu Dhabi.
"We are confident that, together with Masdar and the other partners, we can bring the entire project online by the end of the year," said Lei Wu, Sungrow MEA's Director of GCC, Levant and Iraq.
The project, developed by Masdar and the Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), combines 5.2GW of solar capacity with 19GWh of battery storage. It is designed to supply continuous clean power and is due to begin operating in 2027. The investment is reported at more than Dh22bn ($6bn).
Sungrow signed an agreement with Masdar in May 2026 to supply 7.5GWh of PowerTitan 3.0 battery storage and 2.6GW of solar inverters, which is roughly 40 percent of the project's storage capacity.
The announcement came as Sungrow launched PowerMatrix, a combined solar-and-storage system for the Middle East and Africa, at a summit in Abu Dhabi attended by more than 200 industry partners. The company also published a white paper on regional system design.
Sungrow says the inverters are rated for full-power operation at up to 55°C individually and 52°C as a system and have completed 70 days of continuous operation in heavy sand and dust.
The company also added that its Power Matrix uses AI to detect dust or sand clogging the fan mesh and reverse the fans to clear it, potentially reducing maintenance needs and preventing heat-related production losses.
It says the system holds grid-code certifications in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, and has been verified by TÜV under three extreme Middle Eastern operating conditions.
Mohamed Galal, Head of Solutions North Africa at Sungrow MENA & Central Asia, says its reference design for a 1GW plant with 8GWh of storage would cut capital costs by about $120 million compared with a conventional design. The company also points to demand from data centres, desalination and industry.
Lei Wu said the company aims to "further consolidate its market leadership in the UAE while expanding into the commercial, industrial and residential segments."
Over the next three to five years, he said, Sungrow's priorities include deepening strategic partnerships, strengthening local technical and service capabilities, and creating greater in-country value to support the UAE's energy transition.