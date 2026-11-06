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Abu Dhabi clean energy output jumps more than 1,000% in five years

Barakah Nuclear Plant and solar projects fuel Abu Dhabi’s energy transformation.

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Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
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Abu Dhabi’s clean energy output soars 1,000%, powering 46% of electricity needs.
Abu Dhabi’s clean energy output soars 1,000%, powering 46% of electricity needs.

The Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) has announced that clean and renewable energy generation in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, from nuclear, solar and wind sources, recorded growth of more than 1,000% between 2020 and 2025, highlighting the success of the emirate’s energy transition strategy.

EWEC said this remarkable growth reflects its long-term approach to generation capacity planning and the successful integration of renewable and clean energy sources into Abu Dhabi’s power system.

Nuclear and solar drive growth

The progressive commissioning of the four units at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant between 2020 and 2024 has provided a sustainable source of emissions-free baseload electricity.

This has been complemented by the expansion of renewable energy generation capacity through major strategic projects, most notably the Al Dhafra Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Plant and Noor Abu Dhabi, both among the world’s largest single-site solar power plants.

Clean energy reaches 46% of power generation

The latest consolidated operational data compiled by EWEC reveal that renewable and clean energy sources now account for approximately 46% of Abu Dhabi’s total electricity generation, compared with less than 5% in 2020.

Electricity generation from these sources exceeded 49,300 gigawatt-hours (GWh) in 2025, up from approximately 4,100 GWh in 2020.

Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Chief Assets Officer at EWEC, said the significant progress achieved over the past five years underscores the importance of the company’s long-term planning approach and its efforts to develop an integrated and diversified portfolio of renewable and clean energy sources.

He added that integrating nuclear, solar and wind energy on a large scale into the electricity system helps reduce carbon emissions intensity while maintaining the reliability and security of electricity supplies required to support economic growth.

Al Marzooqi reaffirmed the company’s commitment to further expanding clean and renewable energy capacity and enhancing the resilience of the electricity system to ensure the long-term sustainability of Abu Dhabi’s and the UAE’s energy sectors.

Supporting UAE’s net-zero ambitions

EWEC emphasised that the expansion of renewable and clean energy projects will support the achievement of the Abu Dhabi Clean Energy Strategy 2035 targets and contribute to the UAE’s strategic initiative to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2050, further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s global standing as a leader in driving the energy transition.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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