Green groups oppose permitting reform over weakened environmental safeguards
US environmental groups have lined up against a bill that would speed up large infrastructure projects, even as its backers tout the law's potential to boost clean energy while making data centers pay their own way for grid upgrades.
Both parties agree the current permitting framework, a decades-old tangle of overlapping laws, needs an overhaul.
The US electric grid in particular faces growing strain from AI data centres, electric cars, heat pumps and extreme weather.
In September, Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and others introduced the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026 (BAAJA).
It advanced in the Senate on Wednesday and could get a floor vote Thursday, ahead of the Thanksgiving recess, before moving on to the House.
"It's time to pass BAAJA so we can lower costs, juice the clean energy economy, build big things again in America, reduce pollution, and create new union jobs," Whitehouse, viewed widely as a climate champion in Congress, wrote recently on X.
BAAJA aims to speed up energy, infrastructure, and industrial projects by limiting challenges under existing laws such as the National Environmental Policy Act, the Clean Water Act, the National Historic Preservation Act and the Endangered Species Act.
The bill would update the nation's aging power grid -- requiring utilities to upgrade existing transmission lines and deploy advanced technologies, while limiting a state's ability to scupper projects.
A source familiar with the talks and in favor of the bill said such upgrades were vital for getting electricity from desert solar farms and offshore wind projects to high-demand areas.
President Donald Trump's administration moved last week to advance some wind projects, seen as a way to win Democratic support.
Permitting reform "has been talked about forever, and meanwhile we continue pumping carbon into the atmosphere, so we don't have any time to lose," the source told AFP.
The bill limits the president's ability to discriminate among energy sources, which could bar Trump from blocking renewables but also stop a future Democratic president from revoking oil and gas pipelines.
Its Democratic backers believe that in a market-based shootout, clean energy will beat fossil fuels.
It also requires data centers to pay for their impact on the grid, a major demand as residential electricity rates have surged -- but does not address their air pollution or water consumption.
Even groups backing the bill's grid measures object to its weakening of environmental safeguards.
"Our position is that as the bill is currently written, we oppose it," Erik Olson, an attorney at the Natural Resources Defense Council, told AFP.
One key objection, according to the Environmental Working Group (EWG), is that it could lock in toxic water pollution.
Jared Hayes, a senior policy analyst for EWG, said one provision gives industry more power to challenge the scientific benchmarks that define pollutant levels in water -- giving chemical companies new ways to delay or sue over limits on PFAS "forever chemicals."
Another section doubles the maximum term for discharge permits from five to 10 years, which "doesn't align with science," Hayes said, because it would make it hard to act if a new contaminant is identified.
That is "an incredible concern for us," Emily Donovan, co-founder of Clean Cape Fear, told AFP from Wilmington, North Carolina, which is grappling with a massive PFAS crisis linked to the chemical GenX.
Tap water at her children's elementary school showed the highest PFAS levels ever recorded, she said, and her husband recently overcame a brain tumor the family links to PFAS exposure.
Native American groups are also staunchly opposed.
"Congress must reject BAAJA in its entirety. Native sovereignty, sacred places, and cultural heritage are not negotiable," the National Congress of American Indians said in a statement.
Some Democrats have floated writing a better bill once their party takes control of Congress next year following a sweeping midterms victory.
The source familiar with discussions disagreed, telling AFP: "The president for the next two years will be Donald Trump. The idea that there is some better bill to be had in the next Congress, I think, is entirely illusory."