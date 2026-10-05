Emirates Extrusion to slash approximately 12,400 tonnes of CO₂ through solar project

Commenting on the initiative, Sreekumar Brahmanandan, General Manager of Emirates Extrusion and White Aluminium Extrusion, said: “This solar project marks an important step in our commitment to sustainable and energy-efficient manufacturing. By integrating renewable energy into our operations, we are reducing our environmental footprint while improving energy efficiency and supporting a more sustainable future. The project also lowers the embodied carbon of every profile we extrude — we are investing in a measurable improvement our customers across construction, transportation and industrial markets can carry into their own projects.”