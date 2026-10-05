Emirates Extrusion to slash approximately 12,400 tonnes of CO₂ through solar project

Solar project to power Emirates Extrusion's sustainable manufacturing goals
Dubai: Emirates Extrusion (EE), a leading UAE-based manufacturer of high-performance aluminum extrusion profiles and customised architectural and industrial solutions, is strengthening its commitment to sustainable manufacturing through the implementation of a solar PV system at its Dubai facility marking a significant step in the decarbonization of its manufacturing operations.
The system is expected to generate approximately 1,238,899 kWh (1.24 GWh) of clean electricity annually. Over its 25-year operating period, the system is expected to generate approximately 31 GWh of clean energy, contributing to an estimated reduction of 12,389 tonnes of CO₂.
The project is being developed in collaboration with Three Eight Six, combining Emirates Extrusion’s commitment to operational efficiency and sustainability with 386 Solar’s expertise in renewable energy solutions.
The integration of rooftop and carport solar enables Emirates Extrusion to maximize its available infrastructure for clean energy generation, reduce reliance on grid-supplied electricity and support its long-term sustainability objectives.
Commenting on the initiative, Sreekumar Brahmanandan, General Manager of Emirates Extrusion and White Aluminium Extrusion, said: “This solar project marks an important step in our commitment to sustainable and energy-efficient manufacturing. By integrating renewable energy into our operations, we are reducing our environmental footprint while improving energy efficiency and supporting a more sustainable future. The project also lowers the embodied carbon of every profile we extrude — we are investing in a measurable improvement our customers across construction, transportation and industrial markets can carry into their own projects.”
Commenting on the partnership, Ahmad Al Khayyat, Chairman of Three Eight Six, said: “We are pleased to partner with Emirates Extrusion on this significant renewable energy initiative. This solar project demonstrates how industrial facilities can effectively utilize rooftop and carport spaces to generate clean energy and deliver measurable sustainability benefits. This partnership reflects the positive impact that businesses can achieve by taking practical steps towards a cleaner energy future.”
The initiative aligns with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the UAE’s clean energy transition and Net Zero by 2050 strategic direction, supporting the continued adoption of renewable energy across the industrial sector.